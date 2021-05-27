Cancel
South Zanesville, OH

Free Produce Market to take place Friday at First Baptist Church in South Zanesville

By Natalie Comer
WHIZ
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- First Baptist Church in South Zanesville is having its free produce market tomorrow with the help of Eastside Community Ministries. The free produce market will continue to be a drive-thru where people can drive to the church and be handed a box of produce. Fresh fruits and vegetables will be included. First Baptist Church has partnered with Eastside Community Ministries in the past and all the events have been very successful.

