Novak Djokovic didn't exactly shine in the second round of the Belgrade Open. The Serbian phenomenon bent the not irresistible lucky loser Mats Moraing thanks to the score of 6-2 7-6 (4). Despite the relatively easy scoring, the world number 1 had to manage some difficult moments, especially in the second set, even going so far as to smash a racket in a match that on paper had nothing to say.