AMPK-mediated phosphorylation enhances the auto-inhibition of TBC1D17 to promote Rab5-dependent glucose uptake
Dysregulation of glucose homeostasis contributes to insulin resistance and type 2 diabetes. Whilst exercise stimulated activation of AMP-activated protein kinase (AMPK), an important energy sensor, has been highlighted for its potential to promote insulin-stimulated glucose uptake, the underlying mechanisms for this remain largely unknown. Here we found that AMPK positively regulates the activation of Rab5, a small GTPase which is involved in regulating Glut4 translocation, in both myoblasts and skeletal muscles. We further verified that TBC1D17, identified as a potential interacting partner of Rab5 in our recent study, is a novel GTPase activating protein (GAP) of Rab5. TBC1D17-Rab5 axis regulates transport of Glut1, Glut4, and transferrin receptor. TBC1D17 interacts with Rab5 or AMPK via its TBC domain or N-terminal 1–306 region (N-Ter), respectively. Moreover, AMPK phosphorylates the Ser 168 residue of TBC1D17 which matches the predicted AMPK consensus motif. N-Ter of TBC1D17 acts as an inhibitory region by directly interacting with the TBC domain. Ser168 phosphorylation promotes intra-molecular interaction and therefore enhances the auto-inhibition of TBC1D17. Our findings reveal that TBC1D17 acts as a molecular bridge that links AMPK and Rab5 and delineate a previously unappreciated mechanism by which the activation of TBC/RabGAP is regulated.www.nature.com