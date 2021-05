Southern Tide has teamed up with Rheos Nautical Eyewear on the brand’s first-ever eyewear collection. For this collection, each frame is made from a featherlight material to ensure that it floats if dropped in the water, as well as with reinforced hinges built to withstand three times the force of standard sunglass hinges. All sunglasses boast Rheos’ signature Nylon Optics, which have been tested by a third-party lab to offer clarity superior to glass lenses while providing greater impact resistance and comfort.