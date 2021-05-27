Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

Local newspapers can help reduce polarization with opinion pages that focus on local issues

By Matthew P. Hitt Colorado State University
Skagit Valley Herald
 5 days ago

(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.) Johanna Dunaway, Texas A&M University; Joshua P. Darr, Louisiana State University , and Matthew P. Hitt, Colorado State University. (THE CONVERSATION) If you’re confused about opinion journalism and what it is, you’re not alone....

www.goskagit.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Opinion Journalism#News Media#Local News#National Politics#Public Opinion#Op Ed Columns#Newspaper Editors#Independent Media#Texas A M University#Colorado State University#Americans#Gallup#Democrats#Republicans#Nonjournalists#The Desert Sun#Democratic#The Ventura County Sun#Desert Sun#Opinion Pages
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
Related
EconomyCanton Repository

Letter to the Editor: Local newspapers adapt to survive

A recent writer complained about the many changes to The Repository and stated that he wanted the old Repository back. Many recent changes did reduce the quality of the paper compared to the good old days, but these steps were taken to try and ensure the future of our 200-plus-year-old paper.
Estherville, IAkilrradio.com

Local Newspaper Publications Purchased by Estherville Couple

(Estherville) - A couple of area newspaper publications have been purchased by an Estherville couple. Jerry Wiseman, a longtime newspaper publisher in Iowa, has reached an agreement to purchase the Estherville News and the Emmetsburg Reporter and Democrat from the Ogden newspapers. The announcement was made Thursday and the sale is set to close June 1st.
Politicslaconiadailysun.com

Peter Kirk: Discussion of national issues missing from opinion pages

What happened to political discourse in this paper?. I have seen many important discussions concerning local issues which are very important. However, national concerns are just as important. Has this site decided not to allow differences of opinion to be publicly aired?. Perhaps the President Joe Biden/Vice President Kamala Harris...
Orlando, FLwmfe.org

Sentinel Guild Vows To Keep Searching For Local Buyer For Newspaper

The union representing newsroom staff at the Orlando Sentinel says it won’t stop trying to find local owners for the paper. Shareholders at the Sentinel’s parent company Tribune Publishing voted on Friday to approve the sale of the newspaper chain to Alden Global Capital. The hedge fund is known for buying newspapers and cutting budgets to boost profits.
Lockport, NYNiagara Gazette

SHULTZ: The great fortune of having a local newspaper

With the long-awaited arrival of spring and of people getting vaccinated, a lot of us are now out and about in ways we haven’t been in more than a year. One of the nice things about seeing people is that every other day or so I run into someone who stops me to say that they appreciate my writing in the Union-Sun & Journal. Sometimes this is while I am getting my afternoon coffee at Steamworks, or wandering into Niagara Produce in search of mangos for my mango-obsessed granddaughter, or as I wheel by on my early morning bike ride.
Politicsmyheraldreview.com

Good morning: Newspapers are our local history

It may sound like we’re tooting our own horn, but that’s not the intention. The recent transfer of hardbound archives of Douglas Dispatch newspapers dating back decades (too much alliteration, we realize), and the effort by that city’s historical society to preserve those records, is significant. Representatives of the Douglas...
EducationLivingston Parish News

OPINION | The civic-education battles

Civic education has emerged as a major front in the bitter clash spilling over into many domains between left and right in America. Since the civic-education battles revolve around the nation’s core principles and fundamental character, they may prove the decisive front. Education in general and civic education in particular...
POTUSPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Op-Ed: To keep social media from inciting violence, focus on responses to posts more than the posts themselves

When Facebook tried to get its external Oversight Board to decide whether it should ban Donald Trump permanently, the board demurred and tossed the hot potato back to Facebook, ordering the company to make the final call within six months. But one person had unwittingly offered a vital lesson in content moderation that Facebook and other tech companies have so far missed — Trump himself.
Electionsarcamax.com

Commentary: Democracy and division: Can democratic innovations reduce polarization?

More than ever, Americans are concerned about political polarization. Public Agenda's most recent Hidden Common Ground survey found that 93% of Americans say it is important to reduce divisiveness in the United States. More than one-third say that partisan divisiveness has affected their personal lives. And while the United States has become the poster child for hyperpartisanship, people in many other countries have similar concerns about their own political systems.
PoliticsUprise RI

Support Uprise RI and help strengthen local journalism...

Your support helps ensure we can keep delivering quality Rhode Island journalism that’s free and open to everyone. Every contribution, big or small, is so valuable to us. And, you can support us in more ways than one!. Write for Us. Have an important story to share about current events?...
Tahlequah, OKTahlequah Daily Press

Locals on race: No simple solutions, calm protests help

The killing of George Floyd and other excessive force cases stirred protests across the country and sparked a year’s worth of conversations about law enforcement and its relationship with the public. The recent conviction of former police officer Derek Chauvin offered an opportunity to reflect on the state of the nation.
Personal FinanceAugusta Free Press

Rasoul proposes tax credits to increase subscriptions to local media outlets, incentives to advertise in local newspapers

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Roanoke Del. Sam Rasoul released on Tuesday a plan to support local journalism in the wake of the dramatic downsizing of newsrooms across the Commonwealth. “Sunlight is the best disinfectant,” said Rasoul, a candidate for the Democratic Party nomination for lieutenant governor....
Minoritiesnewgeography.com

Why Jews Are Confused

Assailed from two sides, American Jewry is having an acute crisis of identity. Es iz schver tzu zein a yid. (It is hard to be a Jew.) From missiles falling on Tel Aviv and the assault on synagogues during last summer’s riots to mob violence on the streets of LA and New York, the sense of well-being among America’s Jews has been shattered. After decades of relentless social and political ascendency, Jews now face rising anti-Semitism in ways not encountered in over half a century. Attacked from the far right, as well as an increasingly vitriolic far left, Jews are pincered and suffering whiplash.
High Point, NCHigh Point Enterprise

Support your local newspaper

Alden Global Capital's purchase of the Chicago Tribune, the Hartford Courant, and the Baltimore Sun, among others, is not good for the American people. Alden is a hedge fund that has a reputation as the destroyer of newspapers, and is only interested in making money, not in providing news to the public. Congress should look into this alarming trend.
Emmetsburg, IAEmmetsburg News

Local Publisher Acquires Estherville, Emmetsburg Newspapers

EMMETSBURG — Jerry Wiseman, a longtime newspaper publisher in Iowa, has reached an agreement to purchase the Estherville News and the Emmetsburg Reporter and Democrat from the Ogden Newspapers, the two parties announced Thursday. The sale is set to close June 1. Wiseman, a native of Estherville, currently operates several...
Energy Industryissues.org

Can Nuclear Power Go Local?

With origins in the Cold War military-industrial complex, nuclear power struggles to reinvent itself as part of the inclusive, democratic future envisioned by progressives. Pushing meaningful climate and decarbonization policies through a divided Congress will require support from a broad coalition that brings together progressive-left climate groups that focus strongly on environmental justice and more centrist groups concerned especially with economic growth and international competitiveness. If nuclear energy could earn the support of both groups, it could contribute a great deal of green energy to the grid and enable ambitious climate policies. Although support for infrastructure spending and jobs in proposed climate legislation could benefit nuclear energy, the renewed focus on environmental justice has many on the left questioning nuclear’s role in the future. We propose that some of these reservations could be overcome—but only if the nuclear industry significantly changes its modus operandi, embracing not just new technological pathways, but also a more democratic, inclusive approach to how it does business.
Public HealthThrive Global

Health and the importance of good faith debate

A healthy world is a world founded on good ideas, and good ideas are founded on a process of open, rigorous, even heated, debate. Yet such a debate is not always what we see in our public discourse. Polarization has informed a public conversation which does not always support a healthier world. Conducting a better public debate, it seems to me, is trading the cynicism that often informs bad faith arguments for the healthy skepticism which informs the generative conflict of ideas that truly advances progress. Some thoughts on how we can support such a conversation, towards the goal of a healthier world.
Politicsbitchute.com

Conservative Hardliner

Eich, an actual tech CEO unlike the frauds running the household name companies, talks about the digital ad industry and how Brave does it better. I'm a hard pass on getting the jab, thank you. Apr 09, 2021. Forrest Knight does a great walk-through of the Halloween documents. These were...