Fan has season-ticket membership revoked and is banned from the Wells Fargo Center for dumping popcorn on Russell Westbrook

 13 days ago

PHILADELPHIA — The 76ers revoked the season-ticket membership of the fan who poured popcorn Wednesday night on Washington Wizards guard Russell Westbrook. The person is also indefinitely banned from all events at the Wells Fargo Center. This comes after an investigation into the incident that occurred early in the fourth quarter of the Sixers' 120-95 Game 2 victory over the Wizards.

www.arcamax.com
