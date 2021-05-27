Cancel
NBA

David Murphy: Denial isn't a solution for Philly sports fans after the Russell Westbrook popcorn incident

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHILADELPHIA — The pity party began shortly after the last drop of hydrogenated oil dripped onto the injured man's head. No big deal! Woe are we! Here they come to get us! What you actually see in that video there is a national vendetta!. It unfolded as it always does....

NBAPosted by
FanSided

Draymond Green calls 2017 OKC Thunder ‘Horses–t’

While they may be in the running for a bottom-three finish on the season, the OKC Thunder are a very young team already in possession of quite an extensive list of accomplishments throughout their 13-year existence. Seeing postseason action in five straight years leading up to 2020-21, with 10 total...
NBAchatsports.com

Ted Leonsis Made Things a Little Awkward When Honoring Russell Westbrook

On Friday night, the Washington Wizards played their first home game since Russell Westbrook broke Oscar Robertson’s NBA record for career triple-doubles in Monday’s loss to the Atlanta Hawks. Before the game, Westbrook was honored with a No. 182 jersey, representing his career triple-doubles, from team owner Ted Leonsis. Seven...
NBACBS Sports

Wizards' Russell Westbrook averages triple-double for fourth time in five seasons

Russell Westbrook continues to make NBA history with each passing season. Though he clinched it several days ago, Sunday's Washington Wizards regular-season finale ended with Westbrook averaging a triple-double for the fourth time in five seasons. Prior to Westbrook's run, Oscar Robertson was the only player in league history to accomplish that feat over a full season. He did so only once. Westbrook now has 80 percent of seasons in NBA history in which a player averaged a triple-double.
NBAaudacy.com

Fan dumps popcorn on Russell Westbrook as he exits game with injury

A fan at the Wells Fargo Center for Game 2 of the Wizards-76ers playoff series added insult to injury — literally — late in the second half of the matchup with about as despicable an act as we've seen from the stands. After Russell Westbrook suffered a potentially serious injury...
NBAPosted by
The Game Haus

What is Scott Brooks’ Future with the Wizards?

The Washington Wizards have had an odd season to say the least. They started the season 0-5, were 17-32 49 games into the season, but somehow have managed to clinch a play-in spot after last night’s 121-105 win against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Russell Westbrook’s heroics continued with another triple-double stat line of 21 points, 12 assists and 17 rebounds. Their record has moved to 33-38 on the year, and they have gone 16-6 over their last 22 games.
NBAHoopsHype

NBA rumors: LeBron James: Stephen Curry deserves MVP

Http://twitter.com/BleacherReport/status/1394020680182616064/photo/1. Draymond Green: "Because what I’m not going to do is just go out there and let him down. S---, in my opinion, he’s the MVP. So for him to be having an MVP type of year, you can’t just go out there and let go of the rope. You’ve got to get your ass out there and f------ help all you can to help win games to make sure that he’s in that conversation, because he deserves to be in that conversation. So his approach, one thousand percent, has helped me in my approach."
NBAClick2Houston.com

10 things to know, with the NBA regular season in the books

The compressed, coronavirus-threatened, NBA regular season like none other is over. All 1,080 games that were scheduled were played, and now the play-in round awaits. That begins Tuesday, runs through Friday, and the playoffs start Saturday. Here are 10 notes on the season that was:. TRIPLE DOUBLES. The players who...
NBANBC Sports

Russell Westbrook in attendance for Mystics’ regular-season opener

Russell Westbrook has taken the nation’s capital by storm in just the six months since he first donned Wizards colors. On nights when he doesn’t terrorize opposing defenses and rack up triple-doubles, Westbrook likes to support the local WNBA squad Washington Mystics. The Wizards’ point guard was spotted at the...
NBA247Sports

LOOK: Russell Westbrook reacts to fan pouring popcorn on his head

Washington Wizards guard Russell Westbrook was leaving the court Wednesday night after injuring his ankle when a fan dropped popcorn on top of his head. After the game, Westbrook addressed the incident, which ended with Westbrook being restrained as he tried to get up to the fan. The fan in...
NBABullets Forever

Russell Westbrook named Eastern Conference Player of the Month for May 2021

On Monday, the NBA announced that Washington Wizards guard Russell Westbrook was named the Eastern Conference Player of the Month in May 2021. Westbrook averaged 26.3 points, 16.1 assists and 13.8 rebounds per game in nine contests. This is Westbrook’s ninth overall player of the month award, his first since Dec. 2017 when he played for the Oklahoma City Thunder.
NBAYardbarker

Russell Westbrook endorses Wizards coach Scott Brooks

Washington Wizards head coach Scott Brooks has been subject to a great deal of criticism from fans and some media who cover the team. His 49-win season in 2016-17 and navigating through injuries to lead Washington to the postseason the following season are now distant memories. Despite the Wizards recent...
NBANBC Sports

Westbrook defends Brooks: 'Scotty is one hell of a coach'

When the Wizards were at their lowest points this season, during their worst losing streaks, no one took more heat from fans than head coach Scott Brooks. He's in the final year of his contract and, despite all the injuries and the unprecedented ordeal the team had with the coronavirus, Brooks received a lot of the blame.
NBAWashington Post

Wizards beat the Hornets in their season finale to lock up the No. 8 seed in the East

Russell Westbrook stood, his team down by three with 8:04 to play in its most significant game in three years, and searched for a way to get the ball to Robin Lopez in the post. The center with the infallible hook shot had been big for the Washington Wizards on Sunday afternoon, having added 14 points by then in addition to poise and defensive know-how that had escaped some younger players in such a high-pressure game.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Russell Westbrook, Wizards clinch 8 seed in East

The Washington Wizards have clinched the 8 seed in the Eastern Conference after a last-second victory against the Charlotte Hornets on the final day of the NBA regular season. Russell Westbrook and Bradley Beal did just enough to put the game away late, as the Wizards won 115-110 as they continue to keep their momentum heading into the playoffs.
NBAPosted by
Daily News

Nets likely to face Wizards or Celtics in first round of playoffs

There won’t be a Knicks-Nets first-round playoff series after all. The Nets are destined to play one of the Wizards, Celtics, Pacers or Hornets, and only one of the former two if they win Sunday’s matchup against the Cavaliers. Nets head coach Steve Nash says the team is paying attention to the play-in tournament games like the rest of the basketball world. But they are also staying focused on ...
NBAWashington City Paper

Wizards Head Into Play-In Tournament With Momentum

As the final buzzer sounded inside Capital One Arena on Sunday afternoon, fans treated the home team to a standing ovation. The energy in the building was palpable as the Washington Wizards beat the Charlotte Hornets, 110-105, to favorably position themselves heading into the NBA’s new play-in tournament. With the win, the Wizards secured the eighth seed in the tournament and will earn an official playoff berth if they win either of their next two games.
NBANBA

Russell Westbrook for All-NBA 2020-21

In his 13th NBA season, Russell Westbrook is putting up some of the best numbers of his career and leading a late-season Wizards’ resurgence that has taken Washington from 15 games below .500 to the NBA Play-In Tournament. The former MVP averaged the most rebounds (11.5) and assists (11.7) of his career, averaged a triple-double for the fourth time in the last five years and just locked up his third assist title. Ask around the organization, however, and any teammate, coach or staffer will tell you that Westbrook’s biggest impact has come in the locker room rather than the stat sheet. Acquired by Washington just weeks before the start of the season, Westbrook has been a tone-setter for the team on and off the court, a leader for the Wizards’ young core and a superstar running mate for fellow All-NBA candidate Bradley Beal.