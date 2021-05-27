newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fulton County, GA

Man arrested on sex trafficking, rape charges after missing 11-year-old girl found safe

By WSBTV.com News Staff
Posted by 
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34gYHE_0aDnkjo600

SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Police say a man has been arrested on human trafficking charges after an 11-year-old girl disappeared last week.

Police said the child ran away from her home in South Fulton County on May 21, but was later found safe in Atlanta. Channel 2 Action News is not identifying her because she is a victim.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police initially said she was last seen with another child in the Publix Plaza on Campbellton Road.

  • VIDEO: Did Knicks fan spit on Hawks Trae Young Wednesday night?

Police said Ernest Mack, who goes by the name Pittsburgh, was arrested for human trafficking, child molestation, statutory rape, cruelty to children in the first degree and enticing a child for indecent purposes.

Mack is at the Fulton County jail.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2021 Cox Media Group

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
6K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
County
Fulton County, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Fulton County, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Trafficking#Statutory Rape#Child Rape#Child Trafficking#Child Molestation#Channel 2#Wsb Tv News#Hawks Trae Young#Cox Media Group#Did Knicks#Human Trafficking Charges#Man#Police#County Jail#Indecent Purposes#South Fulton County#Home#Video#Campbellton Road#Pittsburgh
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Sex Crimes
News Break
Violent Crimes
News Break
Human Trafficking
News Break
Publix
Related
Georgia StatePosted by
WSB Radio

2 dead, 1 in critical condition after apparent murder-suicide in Georgia

DARIEN, Ga. — Two people died and a third person is in critical condition after an apparent murder-suicide in southeast Georgia, authorities said Saturday. According to McIntosh County Sheriffs Office spokesperson Col. Danny Lowe, Raymond Carl Adderly, 60, of Darien, shot his wife and granddaughter before fatally shooting himself, The Brunswick News reported.
Kingman, AZPosted by
WSB Radio

Woman's body found in duffel bag hidden inside a storage unit for several months

(KLINGMAN, Ariz.) — A man has been arrested after a woman’s body was found in a duffel bag that had been hidden inside of a storage unit for several months. The incident began on May 12 when 64-year-old Debra Lynn Childers was reported missing to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office by her son who lives out of state and had not heard from his mother in several months but knew that she lived in the Kingman and Golden Valley area of Arizona.
Miami, FLPosted by
WSB Radio

2 dead, at least 20 wounded in shooting outside Miami banquet hall

MIAMI — At least two people are dead and 20 others were wounded in a shooting early Sunday morning outside of a banquet hall in Miami, investigators said. Authorities said a white Nissan Pathfinder pulled up outside the venue where a concert was going on and three people got out and opened fire with assault rifles and handguns, WFOR reported.
Snellville, GAPosted by
The Georgia Sun

Police search for man who exposed himself several times at a Snellville Park

SNELLVILLE — The Gwinnett Police Department is working to identify a man they say has exposed himself and performed lewd acts at Lenora Park. Officers have been dispatched to a “suspicious person” call at 4515 Lenora Church Rd in Snellville on several occasions. The man is described as a black male, approximately 5’5” – 5’7” in height, weighing between 120-130 pounds, slim build, with tattoos. The man is frequently seen wearing gym type clothing.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
B106

Shooting Outside Trap Music Museum Leaves Four People Hospitalized

A shooting took place outside of T.I.'s Trap Music Museum in Atlanta early Sunday morning, which left four people injured. A rep for the Atlanta Police Department confirmed preliminary information from the Sunday (May 16) shooting incident to XXL on Monday (May 17). The statement reads, "On 5/16/21 around 3:40 am, officers responded to 630 Travis St. (Trap Museum) in reference to multiple persons shot. Upon arrival, officers located three males who sustained gunshot wounds. The males were alert, conscious and breathing and transported to the hospital for treatment."
Georgia StateMoultrie Observer

Brooks County boy hit by car dies

VALDOSTA — A Brooks County juvenile was killed late Saturday when he was hit by a car, according to the Georgia State Patrol. At about 11 p.m., troopers were dispatched to Loch Laurel Road near its intersection with Torree Pines Lane, a patrol crash report said. A car driven by...