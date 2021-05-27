President Biden Doubles Down Of Efforts To Determine Covid-19 Origin

President Biden is doubling down on his efforts to determine the origin of Covid-19. Yesterday he directed the U.S. Intelligence Community to expand their efforts in investigating the origins of the pandemic and report back to him in 90 days. As reported on Monday, a recent U.S. Intelligence report found that several researchers at China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology fell ill in November of 2019 and had to be hospitalized. In a statement, President Biden said “as part of that report, I have asked for areas of further inquiry that may be required, including specific questions for China. I have also asked that this effort include work by our national labs and other agencies of our government to augment the intelligence community’s efforts.” In March Biden directed his National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan to give the intelligence community the task of preparing a report on the up to date analysis of the origins of the virus. Biden said the intelligence committee has ‘coalesced around two likely scenarios’ but haven’t reached a definitive conclusion.