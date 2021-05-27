newsbreak-logo
Activists Call On Congress and President Biden To Pass ‘George Floyd Justice in Policing Act’

By Tori Adams
wfxb.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Biden and Congress are facing pressure from African American civil rights leaders who say lawmakers have made little progress with police reform since George Floyd’s death. Activists are demanding the Senate pass the ‘George Floyd Justice in Policing Act’ that’s currently stalled on the Senate floor. The bill was passed by the House back in March. Included is setting up a national registry for police misconduct, a ban on racial and religious profiling by law enforcement and an overhaul of qualified immunity for police officers.

www.wfxb.com
