Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Dennis Young: Knicks ban Trae Young spitter as NBA fans are back and out of hand

arcamax.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK — Fans are back in NBA arenas for the playoffs. While it’s genuinely heartening to see a rowdy and packed Madison Square Garden, that comes with problems that had been present for years before the pandemic. The Knicks said Thursday that they confirmed a fan had indeed spit...

www.arcamax.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Trae Young
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Kyle Lowry
Person
Isaiah Thomas
Person
Kevin Durant
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Players#The Knicks#Sixers#Hawks#Finals#Philly#New York Daily News#Tribune Content Agency#Llc#Nba Arenas#Star#Rowdy#Philadelphia#Fun#Popcorn#Things#Madison Square Garden#Boston
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
The Game Haus

What is Scott Brooks’ Future with the Wizards?

The Washington Wizards have had an odd season to say the least. They started the season 0-5, were 17-32 49 games into the season, but somehow have managed to clinch a play-in spot after last night’s 121-105 win against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Russell Westbrook’s heroics continued with another triple-double stat line of 21 points, 12 assists and 17 rebounds. Their record has moved to 33-38 on the year, and they have gone 16-6 over their last 22 games.
NBArotoballer.com

NBA DFS Prop Picks for Wednesday (5/12/21) - Monkey Knife Fight

Six games on Wednesday's slate is just the beginning of the end. There won't be any more night's with a seemingly endless amount of games, but that doesn't mean we don't have our fair share of options to bet on. The biggest cause of concern is who will be available and late scratches, so get in some quality bets before you miss out on some easy under bets for superstars who won't see full minutes.
NBANBA Analysis Network

Why the New York Knicks should be an attractive destination for stars

The New York Knicks clinched the 4-seed in the Eastern Conference, which means they are going to be back in the playoffs for the first time since 2013! They are one of the NBA’s top stories this season with a real chance to make some noise in the playoffs. After...
NBAHoopsHype

NBA rumors: Frank Vogel on LeBron James: He's good to go

Dave McMenamin: LeBron James checks out of the game after appearing to tweak the same ankle that caused him to miss 22 of the Lakers' last 26 games. He was playing in the 4th Q even though L.A. was already all but assured the 7th seed, with Denver down 20-plus in the final minutes in POR.
NBANBC Sports

NBA Top Plays: Sunday 5/16

Trae Young - Atlanta Hawks (vs. Houston Rockets) Trae Young is probable for Sunday’s match-up with the Houston Rockets. Augustin is no match for Young assuming Young is available to play. Houston’s advantages are at the PF and C positions tonight. Jae’Sean Tate, Kenyon Martin, and Kelly Olynyk all have solid matchups. Assuming Collins and Capela in fact have the tougher matchups, Atlanta will need to rely on Trae Young to carry the squad. Young has averaged 45.9 fantasy points over his last five games. He’s shooting 50% from the field but just 17% from beyond the arc. If Young improves on these numbers from three-point land, I see a massive ceiling for the Hawks starting point guard who just came off one of his worst outings of his season. Once again, assuming he’s healthy, Young is in the perfect spot for a bounce-back game after a 28.0 fantasy point effort against the Orlando Magic on May 13th. Make sure that you are checking the confirmed lineups for this matchup as Clint Capela and Bojan Bogdanovic are also game-time decisions, both of these players are seemingly more at risk of missing tonight‘s game than Young. I do expect Trae to play tonight.
NBAWSLS

10 things to know, with the NBA regular season in the books

The compressed, coronavirus-threatened, NBA regular season like none other is over. All 1,080 games that were scheduled were played, and now the play-in round awaits. That begins Tuesday, runs through Friday, and the playoffs start Saturday. Here are 10 notes on the season that was:. TRIPLE DOUBLES. The players who...
NBAPosted by
NBA Analysis Network

Could Knicks make a play for Jaren Jackson Jr. in the future?

The New York Knicks will be a destination for NBA stars in the near future after putting together an impressive season. The team enters the playoffs as the fourth-seed with the league’s best defense and two rising stars in Julius Randle and RJ Barrett. Could the team look to add another? Jaren Jackson Jr. may be a potential option down the road.
NBAPosted by
WDBO

Playoff bound: Hawks clinch 1st postseason berth since 2017

ATLANTA — (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks spent three miserable years totally rebuilding their team, all with the idea of finally making a big move this season. Yet, as the All-Star break approached, they were limping along with one of the worst records in the NBA. Coach Lloyd Pierce was...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Draymond Green calls 2017 OKC Thunder ‘Horses–t’

While they may be in the running for a bottom-three finish on the season, the OKC Thunder are a very young team already in possession of quite an extensive list of accomplishments throughout their 13-year existence. Seeing postseason action in five straight years leading up to 2020-21, with 10 total...
NBACBS Sports

Hawks' Trae Young: Scores 36 in win

Young had 36 points (11-22 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 13-13 FT), nine assists and six rebounds in Monday's win over the Wizards. On a night when Russell Westbrook set the career triple-double mark, Young outshined the former MVP with his fourth 30-point effort in the last six games. Young offset a poor night from three-point range with an efficient, 13-of-13 effort at the free throw line. Dating back to April 21 (seven game), Young has hit 71 of his last 72 attempts.
NBAPosted by
theknickswall

The Knicks Wall Podcast: Knicks Clinch the Fourth Seed!

The Knicks Wall Podcast crew discusses the end of the regular season and preps everybody for a first-round playoff matchup with the Hawks. The New York Knicks have clinched the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference. What a time. They’ll have home-court advantage in their first playoff appearance in eight years against the Atlanta Hawks after scraping out a win over the Boston Celtics.
NBAsportstalkatl.com

The unselfishness of Trae Young and John Collins has helped the Hawks take the next step

Not enough people are giving Trae Young and John Collins enough credit for the incredible amount of maturity they have shown at such a young age. A year ago, these two were headlining All-Star conversations and posting stats that few had matched in their first few seasons. Young was a starter in the All-Star Game, and John Collins likely would have been there too had he not missed 25 games early in the season due to suspension. However, in order to change the narrative that was attached to them — that they could not win — they sacrificed personal accolades, and because of that, the Hawks look like legitimate championship contenders.
NBAchatsports.com

Ted Leonsis Made Things a Little Awkward When Honoring Russell Westbrook

On Friday night, the Washington Wizards played their first home game since Russell Westbrook broke Oscar Robertson’s NBA record for career triple-doubles in Monday’s loss to the Atlanta Hawks. Before the game, Westbrook was honored with a No. 182 jersey, representing his career triple-doubles, from team owner Ted Leonsis. Seven...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Trae Young just called Russell Westbrook the GOAT!

Washington Wizards talent Russell Westbrook is making headlines thanks to accumulating approximately eleventy-billion triple-doubles. That part of the story is lame. What’s not lame, however, is Atlanta Hawks superstar Trae Young taking to the mean streets of Twitter to literally call the veteran guard the GOAT. Maybe it’s a bit...
NBApeachtreehoops.com

Trae Young honored as Eastern Conference Player of the Week

The Atlanta Hawks finished the 2020-21 regular season with a flourish, winning their final four games. That extended the team’s home winning streak to eleven — the longest active home winning streak in the NBA — and, in the process, secured a Southeast Division title and the No. 5 seed in the upcoming Eastern Conference Playoffs. Credit for the strong finish can and should be attributed to many individuals, but Atlanta’s franchise centerpiece was honored with a league-wide award on Monday afternoon.