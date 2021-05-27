Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

Do Dogs Really Have Favorites?

By Alan Ball
wfxb.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe couldn’t let National Pet Month pass us by before digging into some things we have pondered concerning our fur babies such as, do dogs really have favorites? Short answer, yes and it’s not always their caregiver. Dogs often choose a favorite person that matches their own energy level and personality. Some breeds bond with a single person meaning their favorite person is their only person. Those breeds include, Greyhounds, Shiba Inus, and some Terriers. Attention and affection increase bond with animals. The easiest way is to spend 30 minutes of focused one-on-one time together playing fetch, tug or hide and seek, or have a training session together for new skills or reinforce old ones. If all else fails, a treat never hurts. They call that positive association. they will remember the person who gives them the bacon strip. And lets talk about the barking. Dogs bark as a response. usually to anything approaching their territories. And by territory, we mean the home, you, your car, even the route you take during walks. They also bark for your attention and to get food, toys or play. And they greet bark too. The tail is always wagging for that. With all this information we can solve the office question that initiated this segment. Why does Chip, WFXB Producer Tori’s dog, only want to play with her? We learned Chip has terrier in him. This breed can latch on to one person. We also know dogs navigate to people with same energy levels and personalities, and it’s natural for dogs to favor their main caregiver. Additionally, they are also know who gives the treats and how much begging it will take. Tori, it all adds up, enjoy being Chip’s favorite human!

www.wfxb.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animals#Toys#Pet#Fur#National Pet Month#Favorites#Greyhounds#People#Personality#Time#Talk#Wfxb Producer Tori#Territory
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Dogs
News Break
Pets
Related
Petsroyalexaminer.com

What to do if your dog keeps running away

Does your dog have a habit of running away from home? Here’s what you should know about this behavior and what you can do to stop it. Most dogs are naturally curious, and there are various reasons why one might wander. While dogs, especially males, are more likely to roam if they’re looking for a mate, they might also take off if they’re scared, bored, or chasing potential prey.
Hamilton County, INreadthereporter.com

Don’t forget your dog in the car!

Letters to the Editor do not reflect the opinions of The Reporter, its publisher or its staff. You can submit your own Letter to the Editor by email to [email protected]. Well, seems it is time for my annual letter to the editor about using common sense to care for our canine companions in the summer months. Ugh. Why is it necessary? I wish I knew! So here we go!
PetsOrlando Sentinel

Best dog washer of 2021

Bathing your dog is no easy task. Pups like to squirm, whine and shake. Some dogs get nervous around the water, and even dogs that like baths tend to get everything and everyone around them soaking wet. If you don't want to spend a fortune on dog grooming but dread pouring pitchers of water over your sudsy puppy, consider getting a dog washer.
AnimalsDemocrat-Herald

Puppies are born ready to interact with people, study finds

What's your favorite thing about puppies? Is it their cute yawns, wiggly bottoms or the sweet way they lick your nose? Or maybe it's those doleful eyes that stare into yours as if they know what you are thinking. Whatever it is, rest assured that puppies are primed to communicate...
Sacramento, CASacramento Magazine

Great Pyrenees Puppies

Over the years my five children and I have always loved animals. We’ve had many pets and have rescued many little critters. From newborn goats, sheep, opossum, fledglings, rabbits to squirrels that have fallen from their nests we have had our fair share of baby animals come our way. One of my favorite rescues was finding a jelly-like sac of tiny black dots floating in our swimming pool. Assuming they were eggs we placed them in an aquarium of de-chlorinated water. Sure enough tiny tadpoles emerged. We then fed them boiled lettuce and watched them turn into frogs! Another favorite was finding what appeared to be a cocoon stuck on the side of a rose stem. We left that in an aerated jar on the window sill and six months later it was filled with hundreds of tiny praying mantises. It should come as no shock my daughter would carry this “nurturing” behavior into her adult life.
Animalsbaywoof.org

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

According to a 2018 study, about 60% of Eurasian grey wolves carry small amounts of domestic dog DNA, suggesting there was cross breeding in the past. Dog historians believe Bull Terriers were first bred to have a Roman nose around World War I. Although the breed started off as white, the acceptance of colored fur began about 1942. Dog historians have referenced works of art, statues, etc., to trace some history of the breed.
PetsPosted by
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Your Dog is Born to Communicate With You

Cats and dogs, I assume, remain the most common pets in America. They’ve got one thing in common. They’ll stick their heads into a food dish before you actually can get the food poured. A cat here at the office sometimes head butts the cup as I try and pour dry food.
Petsrock929rocks.com

A Dog Who Really Hates Mornings Goes Viral

Meet Eddie a senior special needs dog that is going viral on TikTok. Eddie’s owners documentation of her struggle to wake him every morning on TikTok, has exploded. You can find him on as @eddieonwheels. His wake-ups, or lack thereof, have attracted more than 620,000 followers and given the account over 12.3 million likes.
Corvallis, ORCorvallis Gazette-Times

Mailbag: Have the courtesy to control dog

On May 25, just after 9 a.m., I was walking near Forest Dell Park off Northwest 13th Street. As I neared the water tower, an off-leash, large brown dog charged at me. I froze. The dog returned to his owner when called. Then as I was near the top of the hill on Northwest Bonney Drive, an off-leash medium-sized white dog ran at me. Again I froze. The dog returned to his owner when called. The woman was talking on her phone and apologized for her dog’s behavior.
PetsPosted by
GreenMatters

What to Do When Your Dog Is Constipated

We’ve said it before: dogs are gross. They eat things they aren’t supposed to eat and roll in things they aren’t supposed to roll into. And yet, most pet parents agree that the gross aspects of owning a dog are part of their indefinable charm. That’s why, when your dog starts to have trouble going to the bathroom on a regular basis, you snap into action to help your constipated dog — no matter how dirty your hands might have to get in the process.
Perry, OHNews-Herald.com

Dogs have their day at Perry Dog Festival

Dogs of all sizes gathered in Perry Village’s Lee Lydic Park May 23 for the inaugural Perry Dog Festival. The idea for the event came out of a conversation between friends Jenn McFarland and Juli Gilson, who frequent the park together. Both are owners of dog-related businesses. McFarland is the owner of On Command Dog Training and Gilson owns Barkley Pet Services.
PetsLifehacker

How to Teach Your Cat Tricks

You might believe cats are impossible to train, but you’d only be about half right. While some cats do prefer to live their lives unburdened by obligations or tasks of any kind, others like a bit of a challenge—especially when treats are involved. If your cat falls into the latter...
PetsPosted by
Parade

How Doggone Adorable! 15 Paw-Some Black Dog Breeds to Adopt

Pet-lovers, have you ever heard of “black dog syndrome?” It’s a very real thing—based on a 1998 study—in which black dogs are less likely to be adopted because they are perceived to be not as cute as some other pups. If that totally breaks your heart, then you know you’re a real dog-lover.
AnimalsPosted by
Newsweek

25 of the Most Decorated Dog Breeds

Over the last 100 years, dog owners around the world have enjoyed showing off their pets in dog shows. Crufts, the largest dog show in the U.K., was first set up in 1891 by the showman Charles Crufts and has become one of the most important canine events in the world.
Village Voice

Dogs Deserve Beautiful Leashes From Pink Papyrus

There are millions of dogs out there, each with their own personality. Why shouldn’t their leashes reflect that? That was the idea Pink Papyrus founder Christine Abdelmalek had one day after watching other women walk their dog. Leashes are used on a daily basis, so why not invest in something unique and stylish? This drove Christine to launch Pink Papyrus, a brand specializing in creating stylish, carefully crafted accessories for man’s best friend.
Petshannaherald.com

Do Cats Get Lonely?

There seems to be a misconception that cats are curmudgeons who don’t make friends with other animals. It’s a common belief that cats are independent, anti-social animals, who don’t mind being alone so you might think they don’t even notice your absence each day after you head to work. Actually, you’d be surprised at how much they do notice.
Animalswfxb.com

Video of Dog Doing Household Chores Goes Viral

A video of a dog is going viral because he’s just so helpful! It started with him helping with laundry by carrying the clean clothes in his mouth to the basket for folding. And this turned into him helping out with other chores such as cleaning up, taking out garbage, doing the dishes, and even bringing in groceries! So this dog is doing on his own what parents have been trying to get their kids to do for years….