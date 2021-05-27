We couldn’t let National Pet Month pass us by before digging into some things we have pondered concerning our fur babies such as, do dogs really have favorites? Short answer, yes and it’s not always their caregiver. Dogs often choose a favorite person that matches their own energy level and personality. Some breeds bond with a single person meaning their favorite person is their only person. Those breeds include, Greyhounds, Shiba Inus, and some Terriers. Attention and affection increase bond with animals. The easiest way is to spend 30 minutes of focused one-on-one time together playing fetch, tug or hide and seek, or have a training session together for new skills or reinforce old ones. If all else fails, a treat never hurts. They call that positive association. they will remember the person who gives them the bacon strip. And lets talk about the barking. Dogs bark as a response. usually to anything approaching their territories. And by territory, we mean the home, you, your car, even the route you take during walks. They also bark for your attention and to get food, toys or play. And they greet bark too. The tail is always wagging for that. With all this information we can solve the office question that initiated this segment. Why does Chip, WFXB Producer Tori’s dog, only want to play with her? We learned Chip has terrier in him. This breed can latch on to one person. We also know dogs navigate to people with same energy levels and personalities, and it’s natural for dogs to favor their main caregiver. Additionally, they are also know who gives the treats and how much begging it will take. Tori, it all adds up, enjoy being Chip’s favorite human!