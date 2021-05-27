We've Lost Bob Bloom, Industry Transformer

The most inspirational behavior was seeing people rise to the challenge and do what they could to help. A lot of people pivoted and focused on efforts that helped frontline workers. Many businesses worked together to help each other and those most impacted. What was most disappointing was seeing the number of people who did not take the pandemic seriously. It was also very frustrating to see such a divide in views on the pandemic. If there was more unity and less division, I think it could have been a better outcome for everyone.