Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pittsfield, MA

RSVP Launches Wheels For Wellness

By Tom Conklin
Posted by 
WSBS
WSBS
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There’s good news for Berkshire County residents that have wellness appointments, and no way to get there. The Wheels for Wellness program is kicking off on Tuesday. According to to media release from the Office of Pittsfield Mayor Linda Tyer, beginning Tuesday, June 1st, the Retired Senior Volunteer Program of Berkshire County will launch its free ride service, Wheels for Wellness, for all Berkshire County residents. It’s a free ride service for county residents of all ages who need transportation to wellness-related activities, including medical and social services appointments, fitness classes, therapy, as well as transport to vaccine sites.

wsbs.com
WSBS

WSBS

Pittsfield, MA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
307K+
Views
ABOUT

WSBS 860AM, 94.1FM, is Your Hometown Station delivering the latest local news, information and features for the Berkshires. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wsbs.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Berkshire County, MA
Government
City
Pittsfield, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
County
Berkshire County, MA
Pittsfield, MA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Launches#Free Classes#Free Rides#The Wheels For Wellness#The Office Of Pittsfield#Berkshire Health Systems#Rsvp#Wellness Program#Wellness Hotline#Wellness Appointments#Fitness Classes#Community Members#Public Transportation#Medical Appointments#Riders#Therapy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Sheffield, MAPosted by
WSBS

June Events At Bushnell-Sage Library

Signs of a return to normalcy slowly are coming to fruition here in the Berkshires and all across our tri-state region as our friends at The Bushnell-Sage Library located at 48 Main Street in Sheffield are proud to present a series of fun filled events that will entertain and enthrall all ages in attendance.
LifestylePosted by
WSBS

DPH Summer Guidance: Water & Pool Safety

Summa-time, summa-time, sum-sum summa-time! Don’t we all love it? While summer can be a lot of fun, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health reminds you that taking some basic precautions to keep you and your kids safe can go a long way in keeping the fun going!. Here is the...
Great Barrington, MAPosted by
WSBS

Is it Legal to Own a Rooster in the Town of Great Barrington?

Nowadays, more and more people are taking control of producing their own food. For example, raising chickens in private backyards has become popular due to a number of reasons including reduced waste in landfills as chickens gobble up leftovers or spoiled food that would otherwise end up in the trash. Plus, you can ensure having a steady flow of fresh, nutritious eggs or meat. In addition, it's both a fun and educational activity for children as it gives them a sense of responsibility and an opportunity to produce their own food. The benefits of raising chickens are endless and you can learn about all of them by going here.
Lenox, MAPosted by
WSBS

A LIVE Event At The Lenox Library

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, previous events at the Lenox Library on Main Street have been presented on a virtual basis as attendees were able to log on via their computer or mobile systems. Director Katherine O'Neil is happy to announce the first presentation in conjunction with The Book Store will take place with a LIVE audience will take place this Sunday, June 6th at 4 pm.
Pittsfield, MAPosted by
WSBS

RSVP Announces Recipient Of Lifetime Achievement Award

I always love when people receive Lifetime Achievement Awards because it's such a rare occurrence and it's an honor bestowed on a very deserving, special human being. Someone who's spent a good portion of their lifetime reaching out and helping others. And when that honor is given to someone in our community, it makes it even better.
Berkshire County, MAPosted by
WSBS

20 Berkshire County Mispronunciations: Have You Ever Goofed on These?

You know how it goes. You move or visit a new area and you have to get used to your new surroundings. You check out new areas, learn about the neighborhoods, school systems etc. It may also take some time to get names down correctly. Yeah, when your new in town, it's not rare to mispronounce street names, business names, town names...it's all part of the learning curve.
Pittsfield, MAPosted by
WSBS

Not Vaccinated? The Big Orange Bus is Headed Your Way!

We are nearly there! If you haven’t yet been vaccinated against COVID-19, what are you waiting for? There are so many opportunities right now to get yourself inoculated and to help everyone get back to normal... including the Berkshire Fallon Health Collaborative mobile health unit. The website getvaccinatedberkshires.org has a...
Berkshire County, MAPosted by
WSBS

Pilot Learning Program a Huge Success for Berkshire County Students

As previously noted, we recently spoke with Berkshire County District Attorney, Andrea Harrington. In the interview she covered an array of topics and issues facing the Berkshires. One of the topics we covered was a pilot program - 'Service Emotional Learning for Elementary Students.' This program is part of Harrington's office's Juvenile Justice Initiative.
Pittsfield, MAPosted by
WSBS

LOOK: This Big Bear Captured on Video Hunting for Food in Pittsfield

Similar to the tick population, the bear population appears to be ramping up in the Berkshires and residents are capturing much of their activity on video. We shared a video last week from New Marlborough with three bears coming up to a resident's porch only to be "wooshed" away. If you missed it, checkout the video by going here. Then we found another video that we shared where a mama and her cub were minding their own business, just roaming around. That particular video was quite adorable. You can view that video by going here.
Great Barrington, MAPosted by
WSBS

A Preview Of Tonight’s GB Select Board Meeting

DIAL-IN (AUDIO ONLY) : 1-929-205-6099. A CALL TO ORDER will take place approximately 6 pm as the session begins with a joint appointment of an alternate Zoning Board of Appeals member followed by Select Board announcements and statements. TOWN MANAGER'S REPORT:. Topics to be discussed include updates on The Housatonic...
Berkshire County, MAPosted by
WSBS

WOW! Fatal Drug Overdoses in Berkshire County Increased by 44% in 2020

In a recent interview with Berkshire County District Attorney Andrea Harrington, many topics were covered including a new report released by the Department of Public Health which found a sharp uptick in fatal drug overdoses across the state. According to Harrington, there was a 5% increase in 2020 across the commonwealth but in Berkshire County there was a staggering increase of 44%. Harrington said that in 2019, Berkshire County had 39 fatal overdoses and 56 in 2020.
Lenox, MAPosted by
WSBS

Meet The Winner Of America’s Hull Award

On May 14th, The Lenox Garden Club honored Becky Cushing-Gop who serves as The Mass Audubon Society's Director of Berkshire Wildlife Sanctuaries with a special accolade as she received the prestigious Elizabeth Abernathy Hull Award for excellence in the realm of environmental education that benefits elementary school students throughout Western Massachusetts.