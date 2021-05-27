RSVP Launches Wheels For Wellness

Nowadays, more and more people are taking control of producing their own food. For example, raising chickens in private backyards has become popular due to a number of reasons including reduced waste in landfills as chickens gobble up leftovers or spoiled food that would otherwise end up in the trash. Plus, you can ensure having a steady flow of fresh, nutritious eggs or meat. In addition, it's both a fun and educational activity for children as it gives them a sense of responsibility and an opportunity to produce their own food. The benefits of raising chickens are endless and you can learn about all of them by going here.