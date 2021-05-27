newsbreak-logo
9 Dead Following Shooting In San Jose California

By Tori Adams
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article9 people are dead following a mass shooting in San Jose California yesterday. The incident started around 6:30 a.m. when first responders received multiple calls of shots fired near a Valley Transportation Authority control center. The shooting occurred when the light rail was starting up for the day and a shift change was being made. Deputy Russell Davis of the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office said multiple law enforcement agencies and fire departments responded to the scene using ‘active shooter protocol’ and law enforcement officers did not exchange gunfire with the gunman leading investigators to believe he took his own life. The VTA is a public transit service that operates bus and light rail services in the Santa Clara Valley.

