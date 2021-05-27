newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Texas Rangers at Seattle Mariners Series Preview

By Lone Star Ball
chatsports.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Rangers are in Seattle for the first time this season, and once again they have a four game series. Kolby Allard will make his first start of the 2021 season after being in the bullpen all season. The Rangers have recently run into a few of injuries to their starting rotation, it’s likely to be a spot start but nothing has been officially determined yet. Allard has made four appearances against Seattle in his career, three starts and one three-inning relief outing earlier this season. His two starts in 2020 were not great, He pitched a total 4.

www.chatsports.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kolby Allard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBCBS Sports

Mariners' Anthony Misiewicz: Up to eight holds

Misiewicz recorded his eighth hold in a win over Cleveland on Sunday, allowing two hits and a walk over one inning. Misiewicz continues to try to rediscover the stride he'd hit in April, when he wasn't scored upon across 9.1 innings over 11 appearances and recorded two wins and four holds. May hasn't anywhere near as kind -- he's taken two losses, blown two save chances and given up seven earned runs across three of his appearances -- but the southpaw has at least doubled up his holds tally and has now produced scoreless efforts in two of his last three trips to the mound.
MLBtonyspicks.com

Free MLB Picks For Today 5/17/2021

San Francisco Giants vs. Cincinnati Reds MLB Pick Prediction 5/17/2021. Giants at Reds—MLB pick is San Francisco Giants and Cincinnati Reds to play over the total of eight runs. Starting for San Francisco will be Logan Webb. In his four starts away from his pitcher friendly home stadium in San Francisco, the righthander has allowed 16 earned runs with nine walks over 19 innings. Reds put up seven runs a game in their home stadium. Sonny Gray starts for the Reds. The righthander is in five starts has an ERA of 3.55 and WHIP of 1.46. He is backed by a Reds bullpen that has an ERA over five and averages four innings per game. Giants bullpen ERA away from their pitchers park at home is over five. Play San Francisco and Cincinnati over eight runs.
MLBDetroit Free Press

Detroit Tigers at Seattle Mariners odds, picks and prediction

The Detroit Tigers (14-26) stop by T-Mobile Park Monday to start a three-game set with the host Seattle Mariners (21-20) at 10:10 p.m. ET. Let's analyze BetMGM Sportsbook's lines around the Tigers vs. Mariners odds with MLB picks and predictions. Detroit lost the rubber match with the Chicago Cubs Sunday...
MLBCBS Sports

Mariners' Kendall Graveman: Notches fifth save

Graveman pitched a scoreless ninth inning on one hit while striking out one to earn the save over Cleveland on Sunday. Graveman allowed a two-out single before retiring the final batter of the game. He kept the one-run lead intact to remain a perfect five-for five in save opportunities. The 30-year-old has done more than enough to earn the closer role, not allowing a run yet this season in 16.2 innings. He has a WHIP of just 0.52 and 17 strikeouts to go along with his five saves and four holds.
MLBbettingpros.com

Yankees are huge favorites behind ace Cole against the Rangers

The New York Yankees have ace Gerrit Cole on the mound tonight, and are huge -295 moneyline road favorites in their series opener against the Texas Rangers, per BettingPros consensus odds. Betting Impact:. Gerrit Cole (5-1, 1.37 ERA) is coming off an eight-scoreless inning, 12-strikeout performance against the Rays. He...
MLBtwinspires.com

MLB picks: Mets vs. Braves, Tigers vs. Mariners

We took a long look at the Monday MLB slate and came up with our two best bets for the evening!. First, we’ll dive into a nationally-televised series opener at Truist Park between the New York Mets and the Atlanta Braves. Then we’ll take a look at a matchup between the Detroit Tigers and Seattle Mariners from T-Mobile Park.
MLBDetroit Free Press

Detroit Tigers game score vs. Seattle Mariners: How to watch tonight's series opener

Detroit Tigers (14-26) vs. Seattle Mariners (21-20) Where: T-Mobile Park, Seattle. TV: Bally Sports Detroit. Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1; other radio affiliates). Want to bet the game? Place legal, online bets at BetMGM Sportsbook. First-pitch weather forecast: Cloudy, 58 degrees (T-Mobile Park has a retractable roof). [ 4 Tigers dramas to...
MLBPosted by
1460 ESPN Yakima

Mariners Snap Bieber’s Strikeout Streak, Beat Indians 3-2

SEATTLE (AP) — Mitch Haniger hit two doubles and the Seattle Mariners snapped Shane Bieber’s record strikeout streak, beating the Cleveland Indians 3-2. Bieber had fanned at least eight in 20 straight games, but the reigning AL Cy Young Award winner fell short with seven. He was pulled after issuing his fourth walk, and finished his shortest outing of the season at 4 2/3 innings trailing 3-0. The victory was Seattle’s third straight following a season-high five-game losing streak. Cleveland has lost three in a row.
MLBTraverse City Record-Eagle

Houston's Altuve puts 10-game hit streak on the line against Rangers

Texas Rangers (18-23, fourth in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (23-17, second in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Kyle Gibson (3-0, 2.28 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 41 strikeouts) Astros: Lance McCullers Jr. (3-1, 3.10 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 47 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -183, Rangers +157; over/under is 8...
MLBGwinnett Daily Post

Astros extend winning streak, hang on to defeat Rangers

Carlos Correa and Kyle Tucker slugged two-run home runs while Luis Garcia earned his first career victory as the Houston Astros claimed a 6-5 victory over the Texas Rangers on Saturday. The Astros improved to 16-2 against Texas at Minute Maid Park since the start of the 2019 season and...
MLBnumberfire.com

Jose Trevino in Rangers' Sunday lineup

Texas Rangers catcher Jose Trevino is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Houston Astros. Trevino is getting the nod behind the plate while batting ninth in the order against Astros starter Lance McCullers Jr. Our models project Trevino for 0.7 hits, 0.2 runs, 0.2 RBI and 5.3 FanDuel...
MLBnumberfire.com

Willi Castro sitting for Tigers versus Mariners

Detroit Tigers infielder Willi Castro is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against left-hander Yusei Kikuchi and the Seattle Mariners. Jonathan Schoop will shift to second base in place of Castro and hit second. Miguel Cabrera will start on first and bat cleanup. Wilson Ramos will bat sixth as the Tigers' designated hitter in his first game back from the injured list.
MLBsemoball.com

Four-run eighth sends Astros past Rangers, 6-2

HOUSTON (AP) -- Chas McCormick had a two-run single as part of a four-run eighth, Lance McCullers Jr. threw six scoreless innings and the Houston Astros won their sixth straight, 6-2 over the Texas Rangers on Sunday. Houston loaded the bases with one out in the eighth on singles by...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Carlos Correa aims to guide Astros to sweep of Rangers

The expectations for Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa likely will remain elevated through the remainder of his prime, a byproduct of his being the first overall selection in the 2012 draft. Thus far this season, extraordinary results had eluded Correa. He began the Astros' current homestand having gone hitless over...
MLBCBS Sports

Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Doubles and walks twice Sunday

Haniger went 2-for-2 with two doubles, two runs and two walks in the 3-2 win over Cleveland on Sunday. Haniger got to Shane Bieber Sunday, doubling off him twice in the game. The outfielder is having a fantastic start to the 2021 season, slashing .268/.320/.575 in 169 plate appearances. The 30-year-old has a co-leading 12 home runs in all of baseball, as well as 30 runs and 30 RBI. He is a great bounceback candidate this year after missing much of 2019 and all of 2020 with multiple injuries.
SportsRaleigh News & Observer

Rangers host Yankees, look to build on Gibson’s solid performance

New York Yankees (22-18, third in the AL East) vs. Texas Rangers (18-24, fifth in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Gerrit Cole (5-1, 1.37 ERA, .68 WHIP, 78 strikeouts) Rangers: Jordan Lyles (1-3, 6.63 ERA, 1.61 WHIP, 36 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers +237, Yankees -292; over/under is 8...
MLBsportschatplace.com

Texas Rangers vs New York Yankees MLB Picks, Odds, Predictions 5/17/21

New York Yankees (22-18) at Texas Rangers (18-24) MLB Baseball: Monday, May 17, 2021 at 8:05 pm (Globe Life Field) Gerrit Cole (5-1) (1.37) vs. Jordan Lyles (1-3) (6.63) The Line: Texas Rangers +241 / New York Yankees -270 --- Over/Under: 8 Click to Get Latest Betting Odds. TV: YES,...
MLBWenatchee World

Mariners chase Cleveland ace Shane Bieber early and hold on for series win

Scott Servais wasn’t trying to be prophetic or even cautiously optimistic in his pregame press session Sunday morning when he was asked what his team and its suddenly rejuvenated offense would be seeing later that afternoon when Cleveland ace Shane Bieber stepped on the mound in the series finale. Servais...