Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Stocks rise as the economy shows more signs of improvement

By DAMIAN J. TROISE, ALEX VEIGA
MySanAntonio
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStocks closed mostly higher on Wall Street following more signals that the economy is continuing to recover. The S&P 500 managed to rise 0.1% Thursday after giving up much of an earlier gain. Investors were encouraged to see that weekly unemployment claims fell to another pandemic low and that the U.S. economy grew at a solid rate during the first quarter. Banks and industrial stocks led the gains. Technology companies fell, pulling the Nasdaq slightly lower. Health care and household goods makers also lagged the broader market. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.60%.

www.mysanantonio.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Growth Stocks#Consumer Price Inflation#Technology Stocks#Ap#General Electric#Boeing#Citigroup#Americans#Republicans#Axs Investments#The Commerce Department#The Federal Reserve#U S Treasury#Industrial Stocks#Inflation Concerns#Investors#S P 500#Economists#Bond Yields
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Unemployment Benefits
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
News Break
U.S. Stocks
Related
Businesskfgo.com

Asia tracks Wall St lower as U.S. inflation bets perk up

TOKYO (Reuters) – Asian stocks followed Wall Street lower on Friday as signs of a strengthening U.S. recovery boosted bets for higher inflation and an earlier tapering of Federal Reserve stimulus. U.S. Treasury yields jumped, lifting the dollar and hurting tech shares, after better-than-expected employment data overnight raised expectations for...
Stocksdumasclarion.com

Stocks rise on Wall Street as jobs report calms Fed fears

Stocks are pushing higher on Wall Street Friday after a lukewarm report on the job market raised hopes the Federal Reserve will keep the accelerator floored on its support for the economy. U.S. employers added 559,000 jobs in May, according to the Labor Department. It’s an improvement from April’s sluggish...
New York City, NYraleighnews.net

U.S. stocks open higher after jobs data

NEW YORK, June 4 (Xinhua) -- U.S. stocks opened higher on Friday, after weaker-than-expected payrolls. Shortly after the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average increased 134.60 points, or 0.39 percent, to 34,711.64. The S&P 500 was up 23.64 points, or 0.56 percent, to 4,216.49. The Nasdaq Composite Index rose 115.41 points, or 0.85 percent, to 13,729.92.
Houston, TXPosted by
NewsRadio 740 KTRH

Rise in Crude Oil Price Seen as Positive Sign for Houston Economy

Oil prices are on the up, and local economists say that will benefit the Greater Houston area. Demand for crude is rising as states reopen their economies and Americans start to travel more. On Thursday, West Texas Intermediate hovered just under $ 70 dollars a barrel, at 68.81. Economist Patrick Jankowski, with the Greater Houston Partnership, says that's close to our sweet spot.
Stockstvnewscheck.com

Dow Advances 179, Nasdaq Climbs 200

Stocks ended the week higher on Friday as U.S. jobs report calmed Fed fears. The S&P 500 rose 0.9% and finished with a 0.6% gain for the week. Technology stocks were biggest gainers and did the most to drive the broader market higher. Microsoft rose 2.1% and Apple added 1.9%. Communication stocks and companies that rely on consumer spending also made solid gains.
Economywiltonbulletin.com

U.S. economy adds 559,000 jobs in May as recovery shows signs of strength

The U.S. economy added 559,000 jobs in May, the latest sign of a strengthening recovery as vaccinations rise and covid restrictions ease nationwide. The unemployment rate dropped slightly from 6.1% to 5.8%, according to the monthly report, from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The gains were driven strongly by jobs...
MarketsNBC San Diego

U.S. Treasury Yields Rise Slightly as Labor Market Data Improves

U.S. bonds yields rose slightly on Thursday as two new data releases pointed to a continued recovery in the U.S. labor market. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose about 4 basis points to 1.63% by 4:00 p.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond ticked up to 2.3%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point equals 0.01%. After a gain to start the year, rates have been stuck around these levels for six weeks.
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Stock Upgrades: Invitation Homes Shows Rising Relative Strength

Invitation Homes (INVH) had its Relative Strength (RS) Rating upgraded from 68 to 72 Thursday -- a welcome improvement, but still short of the 80 or higher score you prefer to see. When looking for the best stocks to buy and watch, keep a close on eye on relative price...
StocksFrankfort Times

World shares mixed after modest gains on Wall Street

BANGKOK (AP) — European shares are lower after a mixed session in Asia, with benchmarks falling in Paris, London and Hong Kong while Tokyo and Seoul advanced. In a quiet news week, investors are watching for a U.S. Labor Department report on Friday that economists forecast will show employers added more than 650,000 jobs last month. It is expected to yield fresh clues about the Federal Reserve’s next interest rate policy moves later this month, when the central bank holds its next meeting of policymakers.
Stocksmorningstar.com

Falling Tech Stocks Weigh on Major Indexes

U.S. stocks wobbled Thursday as fresh weekly data showed a continued recovery in the labor market and traders kept a close eye on any potential policy shifts from the Federal Reserve. The S&P 500 fell 0.3% after ticking up 0.1% on Wednesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped less than...
StocksPosted by
Chicago Sun-Times

Stocks are mostly lower on Wall Street; AMC swings sharply

Stocks mostly fell on Wall Street in afternoon trading Thursday as investors weighed the latest economic reports showing that unemployment claims are falling but labor costs are rising. Markets have been wobbly all week as investors closely watch the labor markets for more signs of economic growth and consider any...
Retailstateofpress.com

AMC and the rise of money-hungry meme stocks | Business and Economy News

Share sales that target small retail investors are gaining popularity as companies seek to cash in on rallies spurred by Reddit-fuelled day traders. Share sales that target retail traders are reaching new heights of popularity with the rise of money-hungry meme stocks like AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. AMC slumped as...
StocksShareCast

US open: Stocks head south as investors digest jobless claims data

Wall Street stocks were in the red early on Thursday as market participants digested this week's all-important jobless claims report from the Department of Labor. As of 1535 BST, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.34% at 34,481.57, while the S&P 500 was 0.62% weaker at 4,182.15 and the Nasdaq Composite came out the gate 1.05% softer at 13,612.40.
Stocksdallassun.com

Asian stock markets have mixed day Thursday

Stocks in Asia on Thursday carried on from the previous day, with Japanese and Australian markets recording gains, while China and Hong Kong sustained losses. "Frothiness it seems is there, particularly on the retail side, which may be part of the caution being seen in the wider stock market ahead of Non-farm Payrolls on Friday."
MarketsFXStreet.com

Dollar pares gains on rise in U.S. equities

Although the greenback gained in Asia and Europe on rise in U.S. Treasury yields, dollar pared intra-day gains and fell against majority of its peers, except versus sterling due to return on risk sentiment on rise in U.S. stocks. (Dow ended at 34,575, up 45.86 points, or 0.13%) On the...