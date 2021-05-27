The Top 15 Things to Do in Queenstown, New Zealand

Welcome to Holland America Line, recognized for nearly 150 years as a leader in premium cruising. Today, our fleet of 14 ships visit more than 470 ports of call in 98 countries connecting with all seven continents. Holland America Line guests are endlessly curious, looking to go beyond typical tourist experiences. They''re not looking for things like waterslides, go-karts, roller coasters or climbing walls when they cruise. They are explorers who appreciate the one-of-a-kind experiences curated by the experts who manage our exclusive Explorations CentralTM destination immersion programming, with local cultural insights, insider travel tips, and unique shore excursions for an authentic experience in each destination. They are foodies who want unrivaled experiences in food, wine and spirits, and enjoy the award-winning dining influenced by our Culinary Council of seven world-renowned celebrity chefs. They''re music lovers who appreciate the best in live music - exclusively on board at Lincoln Center Stage, B.B. King''s Blues Club, Billboard Onboard, Rolling Stone Rock Room, Postmodern Jukebox, and more.* And, they want to pursue these passions on perfectly sized, refreshingly uncrowded ships that combine classic design with contemporary elegance - all with service that attends to every detail, every day. Come, savor the journey. *Venues vary by ship.