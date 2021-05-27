The Top 15 Things to Do in Queenstown, New Zealand
Set on Lake Wakatipu and surrounded by the Remarkables range of the Southern Alps mountains, Queenstown is as pretty as it is unusual. The tourist hub has a permanent population of just 16,000, which is small even by New Zealand standards. But it gets a steady stream of visitors, attracted to the nearby ski resorts in winter and outdoor adventures like hiking and bungee jumping the rest of the year. Though it's relatively isolated, Queenstown is far from a typical Kiwi town—it's easier to shop for international designer brands than it is for gumboots and farming gear (as you'd find in other New Zealand towns of Queenstown's size). So whether you're looking for adrenaline-fueled adventure or to relax with a view, you'll find plenty of things to keep you busy. Here's how to spend your time in Queenstown.www.tripsavvy.com