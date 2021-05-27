SEEN AND HEARD (PART 3): SORDIDE, MORAST

The title of Can’s 1975 album Landed proved highly prophetic. Over the preceding six-album stretch from 1969’s Monster Movie to 1974’s Soon Over Babaluma, the German band had used the standard vernacular of rock music—guitar, bass, keyboards, and drums—to develop an entirely new language, one that embraced the hypnotic properties, intricate edits, and limitless textural possibilities of electronic music, long before such concepts became popularized. But with Landed, Can came back down to Earth and started to behave like a more typical ’70s-rock band (albeit still a highly idiosyncratic one). It marked the moment where these trailblazers became trendspotters, loading their subsequent records with au courant influences like disco and reggae, before they unceremoniously petered out in 1979. Or at least that’s the narrative told by their studio albums. The story was always different on stage.