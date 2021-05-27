Tsuke Edomae Explores an Ancient Style of Sushi
After sampling Otto Phan’s omakase at Kyōten Sushiko in 2018, chef Michael Che remembers sitting behind the wheel of his car in utter disbelief. “Otto’s sushi was so orthodox and pure,” he says. “It shocked me how good it could be with just four ingredients: rice, wasabi, fish, and soy sauce.” Two years later, the seasoned sushi chef has taken over Phan’s former Mueller space and implemented his own interpretation of the edomae style at Tsuke Edomae. Dating back to the Edo period of Japan (1603-1868), the method involves treating and aging fish, such as mackerel that’s been salted and cured in akazu vinegar. Using seafood imported almost exclusively from the Toyosu Fish Market in Tokyo, the recently opened spot is already booked out months in advance.www.austinmonthly.com