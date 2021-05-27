newsbreak-logo
Syndergaard shut down with elbow inflammation

By Lone Star Ball
chatsports.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNoah Syndergaard, New York Mets starting pitcher, has been shut down for six weeks due to elbow inflammation, it was announced today. Syndergaard has been rehabbing from Tommy John surgery, and the Mets were hoping he would be ready to be activated in June. This is a blow both for...

