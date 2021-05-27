Cancel
Weaverville man taken into custody on drug and gun charges

By Brittany Whitehead
my40.tv
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEAVERVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Brian Philip Carico, age 47, of Weaverville, was taken into custody Thursday on gun and drug charges by BCAT (Buncombe County Anti-Crime Task Force) agents with the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office and with NC DPS probation and parole officers. Carico was in possession of a Taurus...

County
Buncombe County, NC
City
Weaverville, NC
Buncombe County, NC
Crime & Safety
