newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

OBR Chalk Talk LIVE at 8:30p: Defensive Position Groups and Fronts

By Jake Burns
Posted by 
247Sports
247Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLEVELAND, Ohio -- As the OBR continues to expand coverage for as many elements as possible surrounding the Cleveland Browns, one of those elements is teaching the fanbase about the game of football. We all watch it, talk about it, comment on it, but how much about the esoteric sport do you really know? Our goal is to help expand the knowledge of our loyal fans and through our staff with football backgrounds, we will be aiming to do just that.

247sports.com
247Sports

247Sports

26K+
Followers
205K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chalk Talk#The Cleveland Browns#American Football#Fronts#The Obr Youtube Channel#Football Backgrounds#The Game#Coaching Points#Alignment Locations#Field#Concepts#Football Today#Time#Cleveland#Teaching
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
49erswebzone

Brooks: Trey Lance could make 49ers offense ‘nearly indefensible’

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. San Francisco 49ers CEO Jed York recently told NBC Sports Bay Area that there is no rush to get rookie quarterback Trey Lance, the No. 3 overall pick in this year's draft, onto the football field. That's why the team held onto Jimmy Garoppolo, who has two years remaining on his contract.
NFLPosted by
247Sports

TONIGHT AT 7PM: OBR Weekly with Lane, Fred and Barry!

Yes, the gang will be at it again tonight on the infamous OBR Weekly show on Youtube! We’ll start talking Cleveland Browns football at 7PM, like we do every Tuesday night. We’ve embedded the stream below, but we recommend that you CLICK HERE to see the show on Youtube and participate in the chat room!
NFLPosted by
247Sports

Jaelan Phillips talks position change with Miami Dolphins

Former Miami Hurricanes defensive end Jaelan Phillips was able to stay in familiar surroundings when the Miami Dolphins took him with the No. 18 overall pick in the first round. But when he hit the field for minicamp, he found himself lining up at a different position, at linebacker. "I...
NFLCincy Jungle

Chalk Talk: Looking at the Bengals’ top picks with Laurie Fitzpatrick

The 2021 NFL Draft and rookie minicamps are behind us, but there’s still much to learn about the 10 picks the Cincinnati Bengals made back in April. Laurie Fitzpatrick from The Draft Wire and Touchdown Wire stops by to talk about some of her favorite Bengals picks from this year’s draft.
NFLchatsports.com

Ranking the 2021 Saints position groups

In most seasons over the past 15 or so years, you could pretty much pencil in the quarterback position group to be at or near the top of the totem pole when comes to ranking the nine positions on the New Orleans Saints. However, with Drew Brees long gone and...
NFLPosted by
247Sports

Analyzing Utah's Position Groups: The Linebackers

After a successful spring camp, which gave fans and followers of the program a taste of what the Utah football team might look like in the fall, we can now begin analyzing how certain position groups will take form before the first kick-off in September. The following is a summary of the linebacker group, including notable returners, new additions, key contributors, and who to keep an eye out for.
NFLchicagobears

Chalk Talk: Who was last Bear to play two positions?

Wondering about a player, a past game or another issue involving the Bears? Senior writer Larry Mayer answers a variety of questions from fans on ChicagoBears.com. Was Bob Parsons the last Bears player to play two distinct positions (tight end and punter) at the same time?. Fabian B. Everett, Washington.
NFLPosted by
247Sports

OBR Analytics: 2020 Browns Offensive Personnel Grouping Review

For your reference, personnel groupings are denoted using a two-digit numerical system that identifies the type of offensive personnel, and the number of each type of personnel. Every offensive personnel package has five offensive linemen and one quarterback, which leaves the offense with five players among the running back, tight end, and wide receiver position groups. In naming the grouping, the first digit identifies the number of running backs, the second digit identifies the number of tight ends, and the number of wide receivers is inferred based on subtracting the total number of running backs and tight ends from five.
NFLchatsports.com

Cowboy 2021 position groups: Evaluating the wide receivers

The Dallas Cowboys offense this season, just like last season, has the potential to be one of the top offenses in the NFL. Unfortunately, injuries at quarterback, offensive line, tight end, and nagging injuries at wide receiver derailed the chances of that happening last season. This season the Cowboys offense is coming back healthy according to the organization’s media blitz. Dak Prescott is returning from a devastating ankle injury and the team is also getting back tight end Blake Jarwin, and the offensive line should be back to normal.
NFLchatsports.com

Diving into the Miami Dolphins pre camp defensive front

Miami Dolphins defensive back Nik Needham (40), Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins (94) and Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Raekwon Davis (98) celebrate an interception against the Los Angeles Rams at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, November 1, 2020. (ALLEN EYESTONE / THE PALM BEACH POST) The Miami Dolphins...
NFLchatsports.com

What are the best/worst position groups on the 49ers?

Now that OTAs are here, the early evaluations of the 49ers roster are underway. Obviously the eyes of many will be on the quarterback competition, but Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch have a responsibility to look at the roster as a whole to determine where the strengths and weaknesses lie once we see these guys out on the field. Niner Nate and Leo Luna did that on today’s Niner Nate-tion Podcast as well, by asking a simple question: what are the best and worst position groups on this year’s team?
NFLlastwordonsports.com

Possible Candidates for the Star Position of the Green Bay Packers Defense

New Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Joe Barry had a lot to say at his opening press conference. Barry of course presented a lot of the usual football coaching cliches. Phrases like “play fast” and “good tackling unit” were mentioned. But Barry also brought up the use of a “star” position. The “star” position is a hybrid of nickel back, cornerback, and safety. From everything Barry said, it sounds like the position will be a vital piece to the Packers. Because of that, we are breaking down the possible candidates to fill the “star” position on the Green Bay Packers defense.
NFLchatsports.com

Breaking down the Lions new defensive front scheme and alignments

It’s official in Detroit. Two Lions coaches, including headman Dan Campbell, have declared the team’s intention to play a base 3-4 defense. Except it’s not really a 3-4. No, it’s not the dreaded “multiple” scheme that the prior regime tried and miserably failed with, either. The easiest way to explain...
NFLchatsports.com

5 best positional groups on the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2021

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 22: Stephon Tuitt #91 and T.J. Watt #90 of the Pittsburgh Steelers celebrate a sack during the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on November 22, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Because of the salary cap situation, the...
Yardbarker

Post-Draft Seahawks Positional Overview: Defensive Tackles

With free agency mostly wrapped up and the draft in the rear-view mirror, the Seahawks have assembled a 90-man roster and transitioned into their offseason program. Though more moves will be made in coming weeks as they continue to shuffle their roster, the vast majority of players currently under contract will be with the team when training camp opens in late July.
College Sportshogville.net

Defensive End Tomiwa Durojaiye Announces Top 8

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas doesn’t go to Delaware to recruit often, but that is exactly what they are doing with Middletown three-star defensive end Tomiwa Durojaiye. Durojaiye, 6-5, 250, announced his Top 8 schools on Sunday. The schools making the cut are Arkansas, Michigan, Georgia Tech, Iowa, West Virginia, South Carolina,...
Footballprepredzone.com

Position Breakdown: Top 10 Defensive Linemen In 2022 Rankings

Up to this point, all of our position breakdowns for the 2022 and 2023 rankings have been on the offensive side of the ball. But now it’s time to show the defense some love. After all, you’ve got to stop people if you want to win. Here are the Top 10 2022 defensive linemen in New Mexico.
NFLGwinnett Daily Post

Reports: NFL suspends OT Jared Veldheer six games

Free agent offensive tackle Jared Veldheer reacted to reports he was suspended for the first six games of the 2021 season. The reports did not indicate a reason for the suspension, but Veldheer released a statement on Twitter indicating it was for a prescription steroid he is taking due to a low testosterone level.