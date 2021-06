COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The Ohio State football program is finally using the bullet position in 2021 after talking about it for two offseasons. Given what the roster was when Ryan Day took over as head coach, this may have always been the plan. An idea for a defensive scheme is one thing. Having the players capable of executing it is another. Ronnie Hickman and Craig Young will be the first players to try their hand at the hybrid linebacker-safety position as third-year players. Then there’s Kourt Williams, who in 2020 was the first player recruited with it in mind.