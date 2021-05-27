Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Labette County, KS

Flood Warning issued for Labette, Neosho by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-28 06:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-30 08:17:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive into flooded areas or go around barricades. Nearly two feet of water will carry most vehicles away. Turn around, don`t drown. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. KSC099-133-280815- /O.EXT.KICT.FL.W.0024.210528T1112Z-210530T1317Z/ /PPFK1.2.ER.210528T1112Z.210529T0000Z.210530T0117Z.NO/ 309 PM CDT Thu May 27 2021 ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until Sunday morning... The Flood Warning continues for the Neosho River near Parsons. * From Friday morning to Sunday morning. * At 2:00 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 12.3 feet. * Flood stage is 21.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage tomorrow morning to a crest of 24.5 feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage Saturday evening. * Impact...At 23.0 feet, Flood waters spread over fields to a distance of 1 and one fourth miles. Several county roads, mainly along the left bank are inundated. Several residents which live along the right bank in the vicinity of Highway 400 may experience water entering their homes at basement levels. Target Area: Labette; Neosho The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Kansas Neosho River near Erie affecting Neosho County. Neosho River near Parsons affecting Neosho and Labette Counties. Neosho River at Oswego affecting Cherokee and Labette Counties. Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Neosho River Parsons 21.0 12.3 Thu 2 pm CDT 23.9 22.2 15.3

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oswego, KS
State
Kansas State
County
Labette County, KS
County
Neosho County, KS
City
Erie, KS
City
Parsons, KS
Kansas State
Kansas Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Roads#Kansas Neosho River#Labette Counties#Flood Waters#Moderate Flooding#Www Weather Gov#Target Area#Severity#Drive#Barricades#Vehicles#Fld#Moderate Certainty#Stg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
POTUSABC7 Los Angeles

Facebook says Trump now suspended until at least January 2023

Facebook announced Friday that former President Donald Trump would be suspended from its platform until at least January 7th, 2023 -- two years from when he was initially suspended. Facebook said it will then assess the circumstances to see if he should be allowed back on. The move guarantees Trump...
EconomyPosted by
The Independent

North Carolina county bans Coke vending machines because the company is too left wing

A county in North Carolina is trying to "cancel" The Coca-Cola Company after the company’s foray into politics to campaign against Georgia’s voting reforms.Surry County voted 3-2 to ban Coke vending machines in its public buildings in response to the Atlanta company’s statement claiming the new laws would "diminish or deter" access to voting.Surry County Commissioner Eddie Harris told local broadcaster WXII he hopes the Coke ban would spread across North Carolina to use the far left’s cancel culture tactics against them.“The left-wing in America, they defund, they boycott, they cancel, they tear down statues — all sorts of egregious...
POTUSNPR

After 2-Year Legal Fight, Ex-Trump Aide Will Testify On Russia Investigation

Don McGahn, who served as former President Donald Trump's first White House counsel and was a key witness for investigators during the Russia probe, is set to testify Friday before the House Judiciary Committee. McGahn will sit down for a transcribed interview behind closed doors more than two years after...