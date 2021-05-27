Flood Warning issued for Labette, Neosho by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-28 06:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-30 08:17:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive into flooded areas or go around barricades. Nearly two feet of water will carry most vehicles away. Turn around, don`t drown. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. KSC099-133-280815- /O.EXT.KICT.FL.W.0024.210528T1112Z-210530T1317Z/ /PPFK1.2.ER.210528T1112Z.210529T0000Z.210530T0117Z.NO/ 309 PM CDT Thu May 27 2021 ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until Sunday morning... The Flood Warning continues for the Neosho River near Parsons. * From Friday morning to Sunday morning. * At 2:00 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 12.3 feet. * Flood stage is 21.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage tomorrow morning to a crest of 24.5 feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage Saturday evening. * Impact...At 23.0 feet, Flood waters spread over fields to a distance of 1 and one fourth miles. Several county roads, mainly along the left bank are inundated. Several residents which live along the right bank in the vicinity of Highway 400 may experience water entering their homes at basement levels. Target Area: Labette; Neosho The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Kansas Neosho River near Erie affecting Neosho County. Neosho River near Parsons affecting Neosho and Labette Counties. Neosho River at Oswego affecting Cherokee and Labette Counties. Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Neosho River Parsons 21.0 12.3 Thu 2 pm CDT 23.9 22.2 15.3