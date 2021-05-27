Cancel
Make the World Your Stage with New adidas and LEGO VIDIYO Apparel

By James Burns
jedinews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLEGO and adidas announce a new LEGO VIDIYO apparel range as part of their ongoing partnership. Today, adidas and the LEGO Group announce a new collaboration as part of their ongoing partnership, this time introducing a playful adidas and LEGO® VIDIYO™ themed drop. The new collection is all about free expression through movement, taking inspiration from the LEGO VIDIYO play experience which is designed to unleash children’s creativity through music and play. The pieces in this range have been infused with unique patterns and fun elements which make it clear that with the adidas and LEGO VIDIYO collection, kids can turn their world and their wardrobe into a stage for self-expression.

www.jedinews.com
