Special Weather Statement issued for Baxter, Fulton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 12:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 12:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and flash flooding may occur. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Baxter; Izard; Searcy; Stone; Van Buren A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN STONE...SOUTHWESTERN IZARD...SOUTHEASTERN SEARCY NORTHEASTERN VAN BUREN AND SOUTH CENTRAL BAXTER COUNTIES At 1207 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Thola, or 12 miles east of Marshall, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Mountain View... Thola Elba... Old Lexington Elberta... Blanchard Springs Campground Leslie... Big Flat Allison... Alco Fifty-Six... Oxley Flag... Arlberg Fox... Landis Onia... Timbo Twin Creek... Sylamore HAIL...0.88IN WIND...60MPH