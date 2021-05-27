Special Weather Statement issued for Baxter, Fulton by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-27 10:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Baxter; Fulton SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN BAXTER AND NORTHWESTERN FULTON COUNTIES UNTIL 400 PM CDT At 307 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Ott, or 16 miles northeast of Mountain Home, moving east at 25 mph. Penny size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Salem in Fulton County... Viola Sturkie... Flint Springs Ott... Moko Vidette... Fryatt Camp... Gepp Norfork Lakealerts.weather.gov