Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baxter County, AR

Special Weather Statement issued for Baxter, Fulton by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 10:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Baxter; Fulton SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN BAXTER AND NORTHWESTERN FULTON COUNTIES UNTIL 400 PM CDT At 307 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Ott, or 16 miles northeast of Mountain Home, moving east at 25 mph. Penny size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Salem in Fulton County... Viola Sturkie... Flint Springs Ott... Moko Vidette... Fryatt Camp... Gepp Norfork Lake

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fulton, AR
County
Baxter County, AR
City
Salem, AR
County
Fulton County, AR
City
Mountain Home, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#East Lake#Weather Radar#Storm#Northeastern Baxter#Doppler Radar#Torrential Rainfall#Localized Flooding#Target Area#Drive#Severity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Baxter County, ARweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Baxter, Izard, Searcy, Stone, Van Buren by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 12:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 12:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and flash flooding may occur. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Baxter; Izard; Searcy; Stone; Van Buren A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN STONE...SOUTHWESTERN IZARD...SOUTHEASTERN SEARCY NORTHEASTERN VAN BUREN AND SOUTH CENTRAL BAXTER COUNTIES At 1207 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Thola, or 12 miles east of Marshall, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Mountain View... Thola Elba... Old Lexington Elberta... Blanchard Springs Campground Leslie... Big Flat Allison... Alco Fifty-Six... Oxley Flag... Arlberg Fox... Landis Onia... Timbo Twin Creek... Sylamore HAIL...0.88IN WIND...60MPH