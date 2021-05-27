Flood Warning issued for Cherokee, Labette by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-28 13:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-30 23:44:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive into flooded areas or go around barricades. Nearly two feet of water will carry most vehicles away. Turn around, don`t drown. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. KSC021-099-280815- /O.EXT.KICT.FL.W.0025.210528T1812Z-210531T0444Z/ /OSWK1.2.ER.210528T1812Z.210529T1200Z.210530T1044Z.NO/ 309 PM CDT Thu May 27 2021 ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until late Sunday evening... The Flood Warning continues for the Neosho River at Oswego. * From Friday afternoon to late Sunday evening. * At 7:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 9.5 feet. * Flood stage is 17.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early tomorrow afternoon to a crest of 21.0 feet Saturday morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Sunday morning. * Impact...At 21.0 feet, Xavier Road leading north from the river gage bridge floods in that immediate vicinity. Also 13000 Road along the north side of the river bank floods. West of the town of Faulkner, homes along 120th Street between Star Road and Clem Road begin to flood. Target Area: Cherokee; Labette The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Kansas Neosho River near Erie affecting Neosho County. Neosho River near Parsons affecting Neosho and Labette Counties. Neosho River at Oswego affecting Cherokee and Labette Counties. Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Neosho River Oswego 17.0 9.5 Thu 7 am CDT 16.9 20.6 13.7