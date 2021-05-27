Cancel
Cherokee County, KS

Flood Warning issued for Cherokee, Labette by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-28 13:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-30 23:44:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive into flooded areas or go around barricades. Nearly two feet of water will carry most vehicles away. Turn around, don`t drown. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. KSC021-099-280815- /O.EXT.KICT.FL.W.0025.210528T1812Z-210531T0444Z/ /OSWK1.2.ER.210528T1812Z.210529T1200Z.210530T1044Z.NO/ 309 PM CDT Thu May 27 2021 ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until late Sunday evening... The Flood Warning continues for the Neosho River at Oswego. * From Friday afternoon to late Sunday evening. * At 7:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 9.5 feet. * Flood stage is 17.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early tomorrow afternoon to a crest of 21.0 feet Saturday morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Sunday morning. * Impact...At 21.0 feet, Xavier Road leading north from the river gage bridge floods in that immediate vicinity. Also 13000 Road along the north side of the river bank floods. West of the town of Faulkner, homes along 120th Street between Star Road and Clem Road begin to flood. Target Area: Cherokee; Labette The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Kansas Neosho River near Erie affecting Neosho County. Neosho River near Parsons affecting Neosho and Labette Counties. Neosho River at Oswego affecting Cherokee and Labette Counties. Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Neosho River Oswego 17.0 9.5 Thu 7 am CDT 16.9 20.6 13.7

alerts.weather.gov
Bourbon County, KSweather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Bourbon, Cherokee, Crawford by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 06:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bourbon; Cherokee; Crawford WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING A front and area of surface low pressure is moving into the area and winds have weaken. Gusty northerly winds will occur today with gusts of 20 to 30 mph possible at times which is below Advisory levels.
Allen County, KSweather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Allen, Barton, Butler, Chase, Chautauqua, Cowley, Elk by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 03:22:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Allen; Barton; Butler; Chase; Chautauqua; Cowley; Elk; Ellsworth; Greenwood; Harper; Harvey; Kingman; Labette; Lincoln; Marion; McPherson; Montgomery; Neosho; Reno; Rice; Russell; Saline; Sedgwick; Sumner; Wilson; Woodson WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Central, South-Central, and Southeast Kansas. * WHEN...Through about 10 AM this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.