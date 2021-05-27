ASUN Baseball Tournament Update
Liberty baseball is in Jacksonville, Florida where the Flames are seeking a second consecutiver ASUN conference championship. Liberty advanced to the final four of the championship following the team’s sweep of Bellarmine in the best of three series at Liberty Baseball Stadium last weekend. The No. 1 seed in the North Division Liberty will join No. 2 seed in the North Kennesaw State, No. 2 seed in the South North Florida, and No. 4 seed in the South Jacksonville for a double elimination tournament this weekend.www.aseaofred.com