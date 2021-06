While rounding up the new batch of early Prime Day deals on smart home devices that went live this morning, I realized that Amazon has quietly updated the Amazon Smart Plug. The old model, which used the “Amazon” text logo on top, has been replaced with a new model that just has the Amazon arrow logo on top. While the specs and exterior dimensions are the same between the two versions, the guts inside have certainly changed with the 2nd-generation model because it has a new model number, it required new FCC approval, and the weight of the device has been reduced from 98 grams for the old model to 81 grams for the new model.