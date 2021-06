The Legacy Fighting Alliance will crown a new middleweight champion as the LFA 108 weigh-ins largely went off without a problem. The card is headlined by the final of its middleweight tournament to crown a new titleholder after the belt was vacated by Maycon Mendonca. It's the biggest fight in the careers of Josh Fremd and Gregory Rodrigues, and both fighters made weight for the main event. All fighters on the 12-fight card made weight except for Clayton Carpenter, who came in 2.6 pounds over the flyweight limit.