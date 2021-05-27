Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Career Development & Advice

LOACC: The art of telling your own story

By Lisa West
Pamplin Media Group
 12 days ago

Your ability to tell your story in a compelling way is directly related to the likelihood of your being hired. When you work for a company, you get plenty of practice telling the company's story, and talking about its products and services. You probably even get pretty great at it. Where most people struggle, though, is in being able to tell their own story well. Your ability to tell your story in a compelling way is directly related to the likelihood of your being hired. Learn how to tell your story in a virtual session with career expert Merryn Roberts-Huntley, an instructor at the University of Oregon School of Business, 20-year business veteran and author of the book "Made to Hire: How to Get the Job You Really Want." The session is from 1-2:30 p.m. June 17, free. For more information or to register, please call 503-635-3758.

pamplinmedia.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Art#Free Lunch#Free School Meals#Loacc#Book#Lunch Reservations#Wheels#Oregon School#Veteran#Bbq Chicken Sandwich
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Arts
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Career Development & Advice
Related
Museumsblooloop.com

Art Processors help WA Museum tell ‘many stories’

Art Processors, the experiential design consultancy, assists the new Western Australian Museum Boola Bardip in creating a database-integrated site-wide digital platform and mobile guide during difficult times. The museum, designed and built by Multiplex, Hassell + OMA, opened in the Perth Cultural Centre in late 2020. The $400 million project...
EntertainmentMeridian Star

With your own two hands

That thing you made – you did it yourself, with a minimum of help and it looks fabulous. It's almost a professional piece and you have reason to be proud. Look what you made, just look at it, then read "Craft: An American History" by Glenn Adamson and see if your ancestors would approve.
Visual Artpanow.com

Inspiring Carlton student tells a story with her unique art techniques

Quinn Smith-Windsor has continually shown that obstacles, no matter how big, can be overcome. At age seven, she raised money to send 17 wheelchairs to Haiti to help people like her who have cerebral palsy or other conditions that require a chair. At 11, she walked 80,000 steps to raise money to build water wells in Kenya. She’s also an accomplished sit-skier and hopes to enter more races.
LyftKATU.com

Forge Your Own Path

Do you "go along to get along"? Instead of blindly following, ask questions and make your own choices. Confidence Coach Laure Redmond joined us to share how to forge your own path!. Start With "Why" Your relationship to "why" begins in childhood. For those of you with kids, you know...
Pendleton, INpendletontimespost.com

Kids Art Camp to focus on ‘Making Your Story Fly’

PENDLETON — Pendleton Artists Society recently announced the theme for its 2021 Summer Kids Art Camp: “Making Your Story Fly.”. During the camp, set for July 12-16, students ages 6 to 18 will experience a variety of art media with artists and teachers. The lineup:. • Katy Burke and Rita...
PhotographyWashington City Paper

City Lights: Eight Artists, Eight Stories in Photoworks’ Telling Your Story

Photoworks’ online exhibit Telling Your Story consists of “Eight Artists, Eight Stories” created by members of a 2020 class led by Ernesto Bazan, a photographer with extensive experience in Europe and Latin America. The “stories” in the exhibit are all elliptical; none include any explanatory text, leaving the photographic images to speak for themselves. The decision to be wordless undercuts the most enigmatic of the eight collections: Karen Keating’s images of what appear to be tattered and burnt American flags. Without an explanation, it’s difficult to avoid befuddlement at what could have produced this result. As for the other collections, documentary photographs of children are a common theme, with Joan Lederer and Rebecca Wiltshire each turning to color, while Marc Pfeiffer leverages ethereal black-and-white to pay clear homage to the celebrated work of Sally Mann. But the finest collections in the exhibit come from collections that skip the “story” altogether and revel instead in their basic visual nature. One series, by Carolina Zumaran-Jones, features botanical images taken at night; the petals’ fragility is heightened by the blackness of the photographs’ backgrounds, which invoke the drama of Dutch masters paintings. The other, by Guillermo Hakim, offers close-ups of glass bottles whose surfaces and interiors exude a thoroughly unexpected sensuality. The exhibition is available indefinitely online at glenechophotoworks.org. Free.
MinoritiesRadio Ink

Qube Telling QTPOC Stories

Queer/Trans People of Color (QTPOC) advocate Anna DeShawn has launched ‘The Qube’. DeShawn is part of E3 Radio, a Chicago-based online radio station that plays QTPOC focused and independent R&B/Hip-Hop. “The Qube’s mission and values fill a void in the podcast industry in an authentic and intentional way,” said DeShawn....
Jamestown, NYjamestowngazette.com

Your Own Creativity

Everybody has at least a spark of creativity in them. And nothing brings it out like Springtime. The ground seems to create new flowers, trees seem to create flocks of song birds, and every mom knows that in springtime a carpet seems to create muddy footprints. But at least the kids—young and grownup alike—have finally got themselves out of doors again.
Food & DrinksFood & Wine

The Fine Art of Telling a Customer to F Off

Regardless of the visible hardship in the restaurant industry, the public still demands chipper and prompt service from people like me. The phrase, "not as good as before the pandemic" appears frequently in online reviews, as if all it takes is to simply pick ourselves up, shake it off, and get right back to work.
Food & DrinksRecycled Crafts

Craft Your Own Cookie!

Are these not the sweetest thing you ever did see!? I was shopping one morning and came across these cookie crafting kits and just had to buy a couple to try and thought this would be great for a blog, as it can be done with store bought kits or you could even make your own!
Lake Oswego, ORPamplin Media Group

LOACC: Did you know about Meals on Wheels?

Your donations help the program provide these services. Whether your donation is monthly or annual, every dollar helps. • Lake Oswego runs its own Meals on Wheels program!. • The Adult Community Center delivers over 90 meals per day. • Lake Oswego Meals on Wheels reimburses the city every year...
Charlottesville, VADaily Progress

Walker aims to tell story of a father, a son and a song

A Charlottesville native is raising funds to create an animated short film about a father, a son and a song. Darnell Lamont Walker is bringing years of experience as a writer and children’s media content creator to make sure “Our Song” gets the high-quality production values that he believes the heartfelt search for representation deserves. He wants to be sure children with disabilities get to see more depictions of kids who look like them — and who aren’t afraid to dream big.
Hobbiessierraclub.org

Tell a Really Good Ghost Story Around Your Next Campfire

For many outdoor enthusiasts, telling ghost stories around the fire is as essential a part of the camping experience as making s’mores and pitching a tent. But as professional storyteller Adam Booth sees it, this beloved tradition serves a loftier purpose than the delicious thrill of scaring the wits out of fellow campers (or ourselves).
Books & Literatureinweekly.net

The Stories We Tell Ourselves with John Paul Brammer

Writer and artist John Paul Brammer’s debut book “¡Hola Papi! How to Come Out in a Walmart Parking Lot and Other Life Lessons” is an advice column come to life. Brammer, who writes a popular advice column also titled “¡Hola Papi,” stretches and molds the essay format to fit his carefully crafted tales about identity and the stories we tell ourselves.
Fairfield, CADaily Republic

Workshop series aims to help students tell their own stories

FAIRFIELD — The Fairfield-Suisun School District is offering a series of virtual workshops on college and career-preparatory writing with San Francisco-based English teacher and writing consultant Darius White. Students entering 10th through 12th grades may participate and get help in “Telling My Own Story.”. Participants will be trained in personal...
Books & LiteratureSalon

Telling stories in the dark: How I became a writer

I didn't grow up in the era before television, but I did grow up in a time when not everyone had one. TVs were sufficiently rare that those who had one were known to everyone else. When I was in grade school in the mid-1950s, only one family in our neighborhood of several hundred families had a TV. I remember asking permission on Saturday mornings to go over to their house to watch cartoons. Parental permission had to be granted, as I recall, because neither my mother nor father trusted the things. We didn't have a TV, so they didn't know what was being offered over the then-spotty, interference-filled airwaves. My brother and I assured them that Saturday morning shows were wholesome entertainment — Mickey Mouse, Pinky Lee, Howdy Doody and the like — but they didn't always give the OK to go down a couple of streets to the apartment where the one family with a TV set.
Seattle, WAseattlebusinessmag.com

Daring Women: Seven Leaders Tell Their Stories

This story is featured in the May/June issue of Seattle Business magazine. Subscribe here to access the print edition. Angelia Wesch is the first woman managing partner in the 128-year-old history of Seattle law firm Oles Morrison Rinker & Baker LLP. Brea Starmer, a mom of three, says she started her consulting company, Lions + Tigers, under duress after getting laid off while seven months pregnant. White Center Glass owner and President Abby Fisher works in a male-dominated profession, but has more experience than all of her lead technicians.