GRK2 contributes to glucose mediated calcium responses and insulin secretion in pancreatic islet cells

By Jonathan Snyder, Atreju I Lackey, G. Schuyler Brown, Melisa Diaz, Tian Yuzhen, Priscila Y. Sato
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDiabetes is a metabolic syndrome rooted in impaired insulin and/or glucagon secretory responses within the pancreatic islets of Langerhans (islets). Insulin secretion is primarily regulated by two key factors: glucose-mediated ATP production and G-protein coupled receptors (GPCRs) signaling. GPCR kinase 2 (GRK2), a key regulator of GPCRs, is reported to be downregulated in the pancreas of spontaneously obesogenic and diabetogenic mice (ob/ob). Moreover, recent studies have shown that GRK2 non-canonically localizes to the cardiac mitochondrion, where it can contribute to glucose metabolism. Thus, islet GRK2 may impact insulin secretion through either mechanism. Utilizing Min6 cells, a pancreatic ß-cell model, we knocked down GRK2 and measured glucose-mediated intracellular calcium responses and insulin secretion. Silencing of GRK2 attenuated calcium responses, which were rescued by pertussis toxin pre-treatment, suggesting a Gαi/o-dependent mechanism. Pancreatic deletion of GRK2 in mice resulted in glucose intolerance with diminished insulin secretion. These differences were due to diminished insulin release rather than decreased insulin content or gross differences in islet architecture. Furthermore, a high fat diet feeding regimen exacerbated the metabolic phenotype in this model. These results suggest a new role for pancreatic islet GRK2 in glucose-mediated insulin responses that is relevant to type 2 diabetes disease progression.

#Pancreatic Islets#Pancreatic Duct#Glucose Test#Gpcr#Diabetogenic Mice#Min6#Arrestin#Grk#R C Koch#Hfd#Sigma#Institutional Animal Care#Itt#Crystal Chem#Tecan#Intraperitoneal#Nikon Digital#M A Cobb#Proton#Ut Southwestern
In acute ischemic stroke, the only FDA-approved drug; recombinant tissue plasminogen activator (rt-PA) is limited by restricted time-window due to an enhanced risk of hemorrhagic transformation which is thought to be caused by metalloproteinase (MMP). In experimental stroke inhibitors of the mitogen–activated protein kinase kinase extracellular signal–regulated kinase kinase (MEK) 1/2 pathways reduce the MMPs. This study evaluated whether a MEK1/2 inhibitor in combination with rt-PA can prevent the detrimental effects of delayed rt-PA therapy in stroke. Thromboembolic stroke was induced in C57 black/6J mice and the MEK1/2 inhibitor U0126 was administrated 3.5 h and rt-PA 4 h post stroke-onset. Treatment with rt-PA demonstrated enhanced MMP-9 protein levels and hemorrhagic transformation which was prevented when U0126 was given in conjunction with rt-PA. By blocking the MMP-9 with U0126 the safety of rt-PA administration was improved and demonstrates a promising adjuvant strategy to reduce the harmful effects of delayed rt-PA treatment in acute ischemic stroke.