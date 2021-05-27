Cancel
Rogers County, OK

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Rogers, Tulsa, Washington by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 15:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Rogers; Tulsa; Washington The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Rogers County in northeastern Oklahoma Southern Washington County in northeastern Oklahoma Northeastern Tulsa County in northeastern Oklahoma * Until 400 PM CDT. * At 307 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Vera, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations in or near the path include Claremore... Skiatook Collinsville... Chelsea Oologah... Foyil Talala... Vera Bushyhead This includes Interstate 44 between mile markers 253 and 259. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CDT for northeastern Oklahoma. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...70MPH

alerts.weather.gov
#Mobile Homes#Thunderstorm#Extreme Weather#Weather Radar#Rogers#Tornado Watch#Skiatook Collinsville#Northern Rogers County#Northeastern Oklahoma#Hail Damage#Wind Damage#Southern#Severe Certainty#Quarter Size Hail#Immediate Severity#Target Area#Considerable Tree Damage#Roofs
