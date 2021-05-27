Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Portland, OR

Jottings: While in Rome

By Fred Benton
Pamplin Media Group
 12 days ago

My thoughts go back to 1998. A tradition had developed that our incoming Rosarian Prime Minister would set up a Goodwill trip to a country or area of his choice. In 1912, a group of Portland businessmen created an organization named Royal Rosarians to promote the Rose City and Rose Festival. They became Ambassadors of Goodwill and Official Greeters for Portland, Oregon. A white dress suit and a white or straw hat was their uniform.

pamplinmedia.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Lifestyle
State
Oregon State
City
Florence, OR
Local
Oregon Lifestyle
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michelangelo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rome#Italy#Rosarian#Royal Rosarians#Ambassadors Of Goodwill#Trafalgar Bus#Pizza#The Art Museum#The Swiss Guard#The Jottings Group#Italian Alps#Wwii#Portland Businessmen#Dress#Coffee#Lake Como#Rose Festival#Country#Straw#Venice
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Place
Europe
Place
Rome, IT
Related
Portland, ORPosted by
Portland Report

Regal Fox Tower in downtown Portland to reopen on Friday

(PORTLAND, Ore.) After more than a year of being closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Regal Cinemas in downtown Portland will reopen on Friday, KOIN reports. Regal Fox Tower on Park Avenue opened more than two decades ago and is downtown Portland’s oldest movie theater. After the theater’s lease expired during the pandemic, its future at the Fox Tower location became unclear.
Portland, ORColumbian

‘Top Chef’ Portland’s Sara Hauman on self-confidence, yogurt and the importance of little fish

PORTLAND — Sara Hauman didn’t set out to become “Top Chef’s” granola-crunching, yogurt-loving “weird girl from Portland.”. The 34-year-old, one of two chefs with local ties featured on the popular reality show’s first Portland season, says that yogurt just happened to be front-and-center in the “Top Chef” fridge whenever she needed dairy, which over the first sixepisodeswasoften. And, yes, in her day-to-day life, she does use yogurt as a replacement for sour cream or buttermilk, leaning on the ingredient to add some natural tang to a dish.
Portland, ORInhabitat.com

Reducing and reusing via green burials in a Portland cemetery

New Jersey-based real estate developer Ed Bixby never expected to get into the cemetery business. But when he and his mother were visiting his infant brother’s grave at Steelmantown Cemetery in Upper Township, New Jersey, they were horrified by the state of the grounds. Bixby told the owner he wanted the cemetery cleaned up, or he would buy it. The owner sold him Steelmantown for a dollar in 2007. Fourteen years later, Bixby is a cemeterian who owns four historic cemeteries and is president of the Green Burial Council.
Portland, ORPosted by
The Oregonian

The 12 best fish and chip spots in Portland

When the sun is shining and a cool breeze blows, there are few dishes more satisfying than a basket of fish and chips. The humble meal of fried fish and french fries can elicit images of the Oregon coast, an English pub or a family reunion. In Portland, there are about as many takes on the classic dish as there are ways to remember it.
Oregon Statehistorynet.com

Book Review: Saving the Oregon Trail

Saving the Oregon Trail: Ezra Meeker’s Last Grand Quest, by Dennis M. Larsen, Washington State University Press, Pullman, 2020, $28.95. Wild West presented the Ezra Meeker story in brief in special contributor John Koster’s August 2020 feature “Nothing Meek About Him.” The pioneer is remembered for having traveled the Oregon Trail in his 20s in 1852, then raised awareness of the neglected route by traversing it again by ox and wagon at age 75 in 1906. But, of course, there is so much more to learn about the fascinating and magnificently mobile Meeker, who died within a month of his 98th birthday. For that look no further than Dennis Larsen, a retired high school history teacher and leading expert on Meeker. Saving the Oregon Trail is his concluding volume on Meeker. Earlier came The Missing Chapters: The Untold Story of Ezra Meeker’s Old Oregon Trail Monument Expedition (2006), Slick as a Mitten: Ezra Meeker’s Klondike Enterprise (2009) and Hop King: Ezra Meeker’s Boom Years (2016).
Portland, ORPosted by
KGW

The Story's #HeyHelp micro-donation drives

PORTLAND, Ore. — We have started offering up a new segment each week during The Story with Dan Haggerty called "Hey Help" – it's a chance to highlight non-profits doing crucial work in Oregon and SW Washington. The routine is simple. Each week, Dan will present a new organization he'd...
Oregon StatePosted by
Lake Oswego Review

Oregon to set 'murder hornet' traps on Washington border

Emma Eakins' work with the Oregon Department of Agriculture to trap the Asian giant hornet recently won an award.Emma Eakins loves insects. But there's one insect Eakins hopes to never see in Oregon — the Asian giant hornet, dubbed the "murder hornet" by researchers for its aggressive behavior and powerful sting. Eakins is a Glencoe High School senior who recently started a project in partnership with the Oregon Department of Agriculture to help people build Asian giant hornet lures and traps. "Asian giant hornets are not currently in Oregon," Eakins said, adding that if the invasive species does make...
Portland, ORPosted by
The Oregonian

Open mic vigils in Portland will create ‘chain reaction of acknowledgment’ for those who have died

Just before the coronavirus pandemic threw most of the world into a series of lockdowns, Andre Middleton lost an uncle to an overdose. Though the death of his uncle was devastating, Middleton, the executive director of Friends of Noise, a youth arts nonprofit, said he was able to grieve his uncle in ways that helped process the loss -- he viewed the body and celebrated his uncle’s life.
Portland, ORPosted by
Gresham Outlook

New shuttle service travels the Gorge

Park at a secure lot in Bridal Veil and hop a bus for stops at eight popular scenic spots. The Columbia River Gorge is one of the most spectacular and popular tourist destinations in the Pacific Northwest with more than two million visitors annually. But it's maybe too popular. For folks hoping for a Saturday stroll or Sunday waterfall interlude, it may seem like all two million are there at once competing for a parking spot. Roads are congested, parking is scarce and cars are vandalized.