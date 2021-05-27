newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Orleans, LA

On ‘Saskadelphia’ The Tragically Hip Revisit 90s Recordings

By max weissman
NYS Music
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe new album by The Tragically Hip, Saskadelphia, is a compilation of songs recorded by the band back in 1990. Recorded in New Orleans in an old mansion that looms over the neighborhood called Vieux Carré, better known as the French Quarter. The Canadian band that has gathered a large...

nysmusic.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Entertainment
New Orleans, LA
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gord Downie
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Classic Rock#The Tragically Hip#Montreal#Soul#Canadian#Montreal Live#Reformed Baptist Blues#New Music#Bands#Strong Vocals#Time#Front Man#Happy#Ouch#French#Southern
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Hip Hoprebelnews.com

Vancouver-based hip hop recording artist (and new Rebel!) Matt Brevner

Vancouver-based hip hop recording artist Matt Brevner checks all the right boxes to be a darling of the left. He’s a visible minority; half Trinidadian and half Japanese. He cares about social justice and improving the lives of the people who live on the fringes of society in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside neighbourhood. He’s been nominated for a Juno and a Western Canadian Music Award, to name just a couple of his many accolades. He takes the time to foster and mentor up-and-comers in his industry.
New Orleans, LAPosted by
Pitchfork

The Tragically Hip Releasing New Album Tomorrow

Canadian icons the Tragically Hip are releasing a new album tomorrow (May 21). Saskadelphia includes six previously unreleased tracks written in 1990, five of which were recorded that year during the Road Apples sessions in New Orleans (the remaining song is a live recording from 2000). Listen to an excerpt of “Ouch,” and find the tracklist and album art, below.
Music895thelake.ca

A New Album from the Tragically Hip Will Drop @ Midnight!

Gord Downie the lead singer of the Tragically Hip passed away in October 2017 due to Brain Cancer. The six discovered songs that will be released feature him on the vocals!. 5 of the songs were recorded at studio sessions back in the early 90’s while one song was recorded live in Montreal in 2000. According to the band, these lost tapes were to have been relocated back to Canada in 2001.
Musicweyburnreview.com

Tragically Hip unearth lost 'Road Apples' recordings for new six-track album

TORONTO — The Tragically Hip is giving their fans something to sing about with a new album of long-lost recordings. The Kingston, Ont., band says they recently discovered six unreleased tracks,mostly from studio sessions for their 1991 album "Road Apples." The Hip will release the collection Friday under the name...
Musicgananoquereporter.com

The Tragically Hip's new album 'feels like it's honouring' Gord Downie

As their 1991 album, Road Apples, celebrates its 30th anniversary this year, The Tragically Hip will release six previously unreleased songs written during those 1990 recording sessions via a new album, Saskadelphia, on Friday. The tunes on the collection, which is the Hip’s first new record since 2016’s Man Machine...
Musicudiscovermusic.com

Best Tragically Hip Songs: 20 Essentials By Canada’s Legendary Rock Poets

Discussing what are the “best” songs by The Tragically Hip is the wrong sort of topic to introduce if one finds oneself in a small Canadian town. It may seem like a great conversation starter because The Tragically Hip is an Ontario band that has been loved by its countrymen for decades, but it can easily go awry because fans also spend an inordinate amount of time weighing the pros and cons of every release since the eponymous debut EP in 1987.
Hip HopHipHopDX.com

Kurtis Blow Releasing NFT Of Hip Hop's 1st-Ever Gold Record 'The Breaks'

Hip Hop pioneer Kurtis Blow — who was the first MC to earn a gold plaque from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) — has announced “The Breaks” will be immortalized as a non-fungible token (NFT). A digital rendering of the iconic song will be released as 41 non-fungible...
MusicMinneapolis Star Tribune

6 cool things in music this week include driveway concerts, Trae tha Truth, Olivia Rodrigo and Bob Dylan's birthday

Pick Six is a half-dozen cool things in music, from two points of view. 1 Driveway concerts. A special shout-out to all the musicians, bands and crews, pro and otherwise, who had nowhere to play in 2020 except outside with an extension cord from a garage. We are indebted to you for a glimmer of sunshine during a dark time. Thank you, thank you, thank you.
MusicKansas City Star

New music: 5 must-hear albums to check out in June

——— “Milk and Honey,” Crowder. Texas singer-songwriter David Crowder — who is better known these days just by the mononymous stage name Crowder — is back with a follow-up to the 2018 offering “I Know a Ghost.” It’s Crowder’s fourth full-length solo outing to date and it features the chart-topping single “Good God Almighty.” Due out June 11.
MusicEast Bay Times

Moby releases new studio album “Reprise,” in stores today

Moby fans can now press play on “Reprise,” the techno legend’s new offering that was released today (March 28). “Reprise” is the electronic music artist’s 19th studio album. It’s a collection of songs from throughout his career — including such well-known tracks as “Why Does My Heart Feel So Bad?”...
MusicMTV

Bop Shop: Songs From Yola, Taemin, Sigrid, And More

The search for the ever-elusive "bop" is difficult. Playlists and streaming-service recommendations can only do so much. They often leave a lingering question: Are these songs really good, or are they just new?. Enter Bop Shop, a hand-picked selection of songs from the MTV News team. This weekly collection doesn't...
MusicNPR

New Music Friday: The Top 6 Albums Out On May 28

We open this week's show with the super-duo Bachelor, which is built around the friendship of Jay Som (a.k.a. Melina Duterte) and Palehound's Ellen Kempner. On Doomin' Sun, they combine their powers in pop-rock music that's gnarly but lovely and introspective at the same time. The rapper DMX, who died in April, has a posthumous album called Exodus, which hearkens back to his early hit records with the aid of guests like Jay-Z, Snoop Dogg, Alicia Keys and Bono. And the singer Mustafa, a.k.a Mustafa The Poet, returns with a gorgeous collection of "inner city folk music" called When Smoke Rises.
Rock Musicallaccess.com

An Interview With The Female-Fronted Alt Rock Band LIVINGMORE All About Their New Album ‘Take Me’ and Lots More!

On May 21st, the rising Los Angeles-based female-fronted alternative rock band. released their sophomore full-length studio album Take Me via Nomad Eel Records. The 11-track album, the quartet’s most collaborative and personal body of work, arrives with an overall message of following your unique path in life, as evidenced by the previously released singles “Sharp” and “Got Me Feelin’ Like.” Coinciding with the album’s release, Livingmore has released a live, in-studio performance video of the album’s lead single and opening track “Sharp” filmed at the band’s Los Angeles studio and directed and edited by Joseph Cultice. Take Me is also available physically on CD as well as opaque blue vinyl via Nomad Eel Record’s webstore and a band exclusive clear vinyl with glacial blue and red splatter via Livingmore’s official webstore, both shipping later this year.
MusicMorning Sun

New Music: DMX, Moby, Blackberry Smoke, Chase Rice, more...

DMX, "Exodus" (Ruff Ryders/Def Jam): A posthumous set from the late rapper, who died April 19, compiled and produced by Swizz Beats with guest appearances by Jay-Z, Snoop Dogg, Nas, Alicia Keys, Lil Wayne, U2 frontman Bono and others. John Hall, "Reclaiming My Time" (Sunset Blvd.): The Orleans frontman's first...
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

DREAM THEATER's JAMES LABRIE Sings 'Have A Cigar' On New PINK FLOYD Tribute Album (Video)

One of the most iconic characters ever created in song — the smarmy, nefarious record executive dreamt up by Roger Waters for PINK FLOYD's 1975 single "Have A Cigar", who infamously asked "Which one's Pink?" — is being brought to life in a whole new way, courtesy of the legendary voice of prog metal superstars DREAM THEATER, James LaBrie, and a spectacular new concept video from award-winning director Vicente Cordero of Industrialism Films. LaBrie's superb rendition of the song, taken from the just released album "Still Wish You Were Here - A Tribute To Pink Floyd", gives the lyrics a far more sinister edge than the original recording, as does the razor-sharp guitar work from Steve Stevens, which contrasts nicely with the laid-back rhythm section composed of THE DAMNED's Rat Scabies and PUBLIC IMAGE LTD.'s Jah Wobble and some supremely tasteful keyboard work from THE MOODY BLUES' Patrick Moraz. This fantastic new version of the song inspired the first-ever dramatic portrayal of this character, performed by seasoned character actor Noel Jason Scott for Cordero's video, as a stylish Mephistopheles who casually tempts a young, naive musician into a malevolent Faustian bargain that grants him all the riches and rewards of rock superstardom before exacting a treacherous toll.
Musicloudersound.com

Tracks of the Week: new music from Lee Aaron, The Sheepdogs and more

Another week has passed in Rock'N'Roll Wonderland, and we've got eight new contestants lined up to do battle in our Tracks of the Week showdown. But first, congratulations to Canadian rockers The Damn Truth, whose This Is Who We Are Right Now brushed the opposition aside to triumph over fellow Canucks The Glorious Sons, whose Daylight clambered into second place, and The Dead Deads feat. Corey Taylor, whose Murder Ballad II romped home in third.