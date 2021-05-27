McCormick Place Moves Closer to Reopening.

McCormick Place, North America’s largest convention center, announced that the facility is moving closer to reopening with a robust schedule of events during the second half of 2021 and beyond. In addition to McCormick Place announcing its new hybrid production studio offerings and new health and safety measures, Governor J.B. Pritzker and Mayor Lori Lightfoot weighed in on McCormick Place’s importance to the State of Illinois and the City of Chicago. Customers, including the Radiological Society of North America, the International Manufacturing Technology Show, and the Illinois Health and Hospital Association, joined in the event sharing their excitement with the facility’s reopening.