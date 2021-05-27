A Lake Oswego legacy

Jini Stupak, a 2015 Lakeridge graduate, is running for position 4 of the LOSD school boardTwenty-three-year-old Jini Stupak is trying her hand at a school board race in the district she grew up in. She said hindsight is 20/20 and after reflecting on her own education in Lake Oswego, she knows she has a fresh new perspective to bring as a younger member of the community. "For me, my initial response — I was scared of being ridiculed for not knowing (everything) because I am so young. I'm not saying here that I'm going to solve every problem,...