Lake Oswego, OR

A Lake Oswego legacy

By Clara Howell
Pamplin Media Group
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLakewood Center for the Arts dedicates entryway gallery to Dee Denton, who died in March. Dee Denton supported the Lakewood Center for the Arts for more than 47 years. And in honor of the legacy she left in the Lake Oswego arts community, the Lakewood Board of Directors — in consultation with the Denton family — decided to rename the entryway gallery the Dee Denton Gallery. The Denton family also made a contribution to help refresh the entryway with new carpet and other amenities in honor of Denton.

