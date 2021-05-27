Bird Scooters come one step closer to Moorhead streets
Moorhead came one step closer to going for the Birds this week when the City Council approved calling a public meeting to hear residents' opinions. Bird, a company based in Santa Monica, California, approached the city in March for approval of establishing a fleet of its electric scooters on the public right-of-way near shopping, the college campuses and recreational area. Established in 2017, the fledgling firm is rapidly expanding its fleets in cities ranging in size from 5,000 to 200,000. It currently operates some 150 fleets in the U.S., Canada and Europe.