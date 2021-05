A type of polyurethane, Spray foam insulation was invented in the 1930’s. Over the years it has been upgraded and improved to be a safe and high performing material. It is found in everyday items – cars, planes, boats, refrigerators, freezers, coolers, etc. While at the onset, more expensive than traditional batt insulation, spray foam will save you money in the long run. It will save as much as 30% or more on your heating and cooling costs. It will keep your home cooler in the summer and warmer in the winter. And if you’re replacing your ac/heating units, you won’t have to have as large of a unit.Spray foam insulation controls the indoor air quality and reduces pollutants, allergens and insects/mice from entering the home. It also strengthens the walls and roofs of a home. According to tests done by the National Association of Home Builders, spray foam will increase the strength as much as 300%. This is especially important in areas that are prone to hurricanes or strong winds.