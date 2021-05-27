Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Copersucar Selects IBM Cloud for Sustainable Digital Growth in Hybrid Cloud Environment

IBM - United States
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the article Copersucar, a global leader in sugar and ethanol trading,[1] has chosen IBM Cloud to help them increase productivity and efficiency, modernize processes and accelerate its business expansion. Responsible for commercializing 3.7 million tons of sugar and 5 billion liters of ethanol in 2019-2020 Crop-Year, the company recently completed an important step on its digital transformation journey by migrating its main IT infrastructure to IBM Cloud with support from IBM Global Technology Services.

newsroom.ibm.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ibm Cloud#Cloud Infrastructure#Technology Company#Global Network#Production Systems#Business Processes#Ibm Cloud#Unica#Hybrid Cloud Capabilities#Digital Transformation#Environment#Sap Workloads#Enterprises#Operational Costs#Carbon Footprint#Critical Workloads#Logistic Systems#Productivity#Scalability#Cio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
IBM
News Break
Industry
Country
Brazil
Related
AgricultureInformationWeek

Syngenta Talks Cloud Migration and Digital Agriculture

Research and agriculture technology provider turned to automation software to make its data and resources more digestible for a move to the cloud. Faced with the ever-escalating need to help farms make more efficient use of land, Syngenta leveraged automation software from CompilerWorks to expedite its migration to the cloud.
West Des Moines, IAwinsightgrocerybusiness.com

Hy-Vee Enlists Google Cloud to Enhance Its Digital Capabilities

Hy-Vee Inc. has signed a multiyear partnership with Google Cloud to stay on the cutting edge of digital technology and drive innovation for its customers—both in-store and online, the West Des Moines, Iowa-based retailer said. Hy-Vee will use Google Cloud’s suite of services to make online shopping easier for customers...
Technologymartechseries.com

Startek Wins Stevie Award for Its Innovation in Digital and Cloud Platform

Startek , a global provider of customer experience management solutions, has been awarded a Silver Stevie® Award in the “Excellence in Innovation in Technology Industries” category in the Eighth Annual Asia-Pacific Awards. This recognition is being presented to Startek for the successful implementation of a highly secure, digitally compliant, agile, and flexible campus on a cloud model – Startek Cloud.
Softwareaithority.com

Avaya Cloud Office Offers New Features Enhancing Cloud Communications for Global Businesses Going Forward to the New World of Hybrid Work

Avaya device-specific Capabilities Deliver Differentiated UCaaS Solution to Call, Meet, Message and More in the Cloud. Avaya and RingCentral Inc. announced a wide range of new capabilities for the Avaya Cloud Office™ by RingCentral Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solution, including many Avaya device-specific enhancements providing easy migration, additional video and global expansion features extending the ability for customers to connect across any device and work environment.
Softwarescmagazine.com

Infoblox ups integration across on-premises, cloud and remote office environments

Infoblox on Tuesday announced its Infoblox 3.0 cloud-first platform that integrates its legacy networking and security products with an organization’s on-premises data center, cloud providers, and remote offices so security and network administrators can have access to all available DNS, DHCP and IP Address Management (IPAM) information. The combination of...
West Des Moines, IAthegazette.com

Hy-Vee partners with Google Cloud to bolster digital initiatives

Hy-Vee entered a multiyear partnership with Google Cloud to “drive new and unique innovation for its customers,” the West Des Moines-based grocer said Wednesday. Hy-Vee will use Google Cloud for its Hy-Vee Aisles Online platform that allows customers to shop online for groceries. Google Cloud also will affect Hy-Vee’s virtual dietitian services and vaccine scheduling system.
Softwaretowardsdatascience.com

A machine learning application that deploys to the IBM Cloud Kubernetes Service

We are going to see that compared to previous articles, this is super easy to create a Kubernetes cluster with IBM Cloud. The wealth of Kubernetes resources can make it difficult to find the basics. An easy way to simplify Kubernetes development and make it easy to deploy is to use solutions such as IBM Cloud Kubernetes Services. In order to create a machine learning application that deploys to the IBM Cloud Kubernetes Service, we need an IBM Cloud account (sign up for a free account), IBM Cloud CLI, Docker CLI, Kubernetes CLI.
IBMcoursera.org

IBM Full Stack Cloud Developer Professional Certificate

This Professional Certificate will equip you with all the key skills and technical know-how to kickstart your career as a Full-Stack Cloud Native Application Developer. Guided by experts at IBM, you will learn to build your own cloud-based applications and practice working with the technologies behind them. This program consists of 10 courses with ample instructional content as well as hands-on exercises and projects designed to hone your skills and help you build your portfolio. No prior programming experience or Cloud background is required to start this program. You'll skill up with the tools and technologies that successful software developers use to build, deploy, test, run, and manage Full Stack Cloud Native applications, giving you the practical skills to begin a new career in a highly in-demand area. The courses in this program will help you develop skill sets in a variety of technologies including: Cloud foundations, HTML, CSS, JavaScript, GitHub, Node.js, React, Cloud Native practices, DevOps, CI/CD, Containers, Docker, Kubernetes, OpenShift, Istio, Python programming, Databases, SQL, NoSQL, Django ORM, Bootstrap, Application Security, Microservices, Serverless computing, and more. After completing all the courses in the program, including the capstone project, you will have developed several applications using front-end and back-end technologies and deployed them on a cloud platform using Cloud Native methodologies.
SoftwareDark Reading

Infoblox 3.0 Unites Hybrid DDI and Security to Unlock Cloud-first Strategies

Infoblox 3.0 delivers secure, cloud-first network experiences by unifying NIOS and BloxOne platforms. — Infoblox Inc., the leader in core network and security services, today embarks on Infoblox 3.0, focused on delivering a secure cloud-first network experience. The company is uniting NIOS, the industry leading on-premises DDI solution, with its cloud-native BloxOne Threat Defense and BloxOne DDI platforms to help customers bridge core networking and security into cloud environments that underpin the needs of the modern enterprise.
Softwaremartechseries.com

NetApp Delivers an Innovative, No-Compromise, Unified Hybrid Cloud Experience

NetApp a global, cloud-led, data-centric software company, unveiled a new release of its ONTAP software that powers data services on premises and in the cloud, as well as an array of portfolio updates that leverage ONTAP to provide a flexible foundation for hybrid cloud, unify data management across on-premises and cloud environments, and simplify consumption and operation of hybrid cloud services. As the only provider of hybrid cloud solutions that offers native integration with the world’s leading public clouds, NetApp is unifying management of on-premises and public cloud environments, delivering new ways to consume and operate data services that make it easier for enterprises to put their data to work – wherever and whenever they need it.
EconomyComputer Weekly

Infographic: Compare hybrid cloud platforms

Azure Stack, AWS Outposts and Google Anthos all have similar objectives but operate in different ways. Find out which hybrid cloud platform offers the right model for your company.
TechnologyPosted by
TheStreet

Toyota Motor Selects Nutanix Cloud Platform To Realize A New Way Of Working

Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX), a leader in private cloud, hybrid, and multicloud computing, today announced Toyota Motor Corp (Head office: Toyota-city, Aichi; President and Representative Director: Akio Toyoda) has adopted the Nutanix cloud platform to build a virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) environment that can run 3D CAD software, delivering a new way of working for its Engineering Design Group.
Computerscisco.com

Cloud security benefits: staying protected as digital boundaries expand

Roaming users, remote offices with direct internet access, cloud and SaaS applications — today’s workplace needs have evolved beyond the capabilities of traditional perimeter-based security. As the digital perimeter expands outwards it’s important to understand the potential impact this can have on your cyber security and some of the benefits of moving to a cloud based security solution.
Electronicscisco.com

Hybrid Cloud Operations with next generation FlexPod

Today, we are excited to announce the next-generation of FlexPod, an Intersight-enabled platform that delivers a modern hybrid-cloud infrastructure with enhanced observability and automation capabilities to simplify operations and accelerate the delivery of your modern applications. We’re announcing a strategic direction for FlexPod that will set the standard for the...
Softwarethemanufacturingconnection.com

Whirlpool Migrates SAP Systems to Google Cloud for Sustainable Growth

Are you using a cloud service, yet? The competition among the various big-company cloud services working with industrial companies is becoming fierce. Here is a win for Google Cloud—one that I’ve only seen active recently. Whoever thought that these would grow to be such large businesses?. Highlights of this announcement...
Softwarenetapp.com

Strengthened by NetApp data management, IBM Satellite simplifies the hybrid cloud journey

Hybrid cloud adoption is often depicted as a journey toward a fixed destination, with statistics marshaled to support this view: 80% of enterprises have a hybrid cloud strategy, 92% plan to utilize multiple clouds – with many already using 8 or more clouds from multiple vendors. What the numbers don’t reveal, however, is that each organization is on its own distinct hybrid path, defined by legacy IT environment, industry-specific needs, and other factors. As announced today, NetApp’s hybrid cloud portfolio lets organizations take these unique paths by combining the flexibility to choose cloud partners with simplicity of management across on-premises, public, and hybrid cloud environments.
Posted by
Reuters

The Flexible Future of Digital Transformation: It’s in the Cloud

The Covid-19 pandemic laid businesses bare, disrupting how companies managed their teams while changing business models across the board. It also changed the way information technology did its job. In April, experts from Accenture and Workday explored these changes in a webinar, “The Flexible Future – Why recent events demonstrate the need for business continuity at scale.” The discussion raised insights that all companies can learn from. The top takeaway: The companies that succeeded during the pandemic were the ones that tapped the cloud for digital transformation.
ComputersCIO

Hybrid cloud in 3 simple steps

Think hybrid cloud is complex and costly? It doesn’t have to be. Hybrid cloud can deliver the control and security of on-premises cloud with the agility of public cloud, giving you the best of both. And the greatest part? With the right partner, and a flexible, scalable platform in place, getting there is much less complicated —and more affordable—than you may have heard.
ComputersGigaom

GigaOm Radar for Hybrid Cloud Data Protection for Small and Medium-Sized Businesses

The data protection market is undergoing a profound transformation. On the one hand, the cloud is radically changing where data is created and consumed. On the other, new business and regulatory requirements emerge regularly from the data-driven society we now live in. As if this were not enough, small and medium-sized companies (SMB) are steadily adopting SaaS applications that live in the cloud but do not have built-in data protection capabilities.
ComputersLumia UK

Azure Virtual Desktop: The flexible cloud VDI platform for the hybrid workplace

When we launched Windows Virtual Desktop nearly two years ago, no one predicted a global pandemic would force millions of workers to leave the office and work from home. Organizations around the world migrated important apps and data to the cloud to gain business resilience and agility. And to support the new remote workforce, many of you turned to Windows Virtual Desktop to give remote users a secure, easy to manage, productive personal computing experience with Windows 10 from the cloud. It has been humbling to work alongside you as you pivoted your operations to meet new challenges—from supporting frontline healthcare workers at NHS to engineers at Petrofac to educators and students—hear from some of the top UK universities on their experience with Azure Virtual Desktop.