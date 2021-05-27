City of Winters expecting budget surplus
The Winters City Council on May 18 received a budget update in preparation for the council’s approval of a fiscal year 2021-2022 budget in June. City Manager Kathleen Salguero Trepa kicked off the budget presentation, saying she was pleased to share that city staff is presenting a balanced budget for next fiscal year. Shelly Gunby, the city’s Director of Financial Management, said the city is anticipating a roughly $63,000 surplus in the current fiscal year.www.wintersexpress.com