This morning, Best Buy surprised PlayStation fans with a brand new PS5 restock that as you would expect, didn't go down very well. While many gamers have moved on to trying to secure the 3080 Ti, many PlayStation fans are still chasing the PS5, which remains very challenging to buy due to high demand and supply shortages. As a result, the new stock of PS5 -- which included both the $400 digital version and the $500 standard version -- sold out in less than 120 seconds. And because the restock was online-only, scalpers had a field day, as they typically do.