LeBron James Might Have Stunted On All of Us By Rocking Unannounced Beats Studio Buds

By Bernard Beanz Smalls
93.1 WZAK
93.1 WZAK
 3 days ago
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. Being the king has its perks, one of them being able to try unannounced Beats products. LeBron James took to Instagram like he usually does to show off his pre-game drip with some tunnel fit photos. While the attention would normally go to his clothes, kicks, and for these particular photos, his grill, some eagle-eyed techies noticed Bron rocking a pair of interesting earbuds.

