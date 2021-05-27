LeBron James Might Have Stunted On All of Us By Rocking Unannounced Beats Studio Buds

Of note, there will be no more back-to-back games for teams starting with this play-in tournament. So all the players you are accustomed to seeing only play one out of two back-to-back games will be good to go for every game. That means Brad Stevens won't be faced with playing a potential Game 2 without Kemba Walker. Also means that a surprise entry in the play-in tournament the Los Angeles Lakers will also have a day off between games to rest LeBron James, Anthony Davis and their various ailments.