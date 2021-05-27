Cancel
Williamsport, PA

Willard E. “Woody” Miller, 79

By Spitler Funeral Home
webbweekly.com
 13 days ago

Willard E. “Woody” Miller, 79, of Upper Fairfield Township, died on May 26, 2021, at The Gatehouse. He was born on January 5, 1942, in Williamsport, son of Elwood M. and Rosella (Fry) Miller. Woody retired from the former Lauchle Lumber, was a member of the Eugene Grafius American Legion...

