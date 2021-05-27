Structural Insulating Panels Outperform Conventional Framing Systems
SIPs were chosen as the structural roofing system for the VISION House Seattle Cascades to enhance efficiency, solve for labor challenges, and mitigate soaring lumber costs. Green Builder Media and CR Herro, VP Innovation at Meritage Homes, selected Premier Building Systems Structural Insulated Panels (SIPs) as the structural roof system for the VISION House Seattle Cascades to help the off-grid home achieve its net zero target, address labor shortages, mitigate out-of-control labor prices, and reduce jobsite waste.www.greenbuildermedia.com