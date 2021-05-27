Structural Insulating Panels Outperform Conventional Framing Systems

Installing your own rooftop solar panels can save you thousands of dollars, but it's beyond the technical know-how of most people interested in putting solar on their roof. The physical work involved in attaching the panels to the roof is challenging, and the electrical work hooking the panels up to your power supply is inherently dangerous. Most people leave the installation up to the professionals. Still, knowing what an installer does will help you to determine if adding solar is right for you, and also help you to not get caught off-guard by what it entails.