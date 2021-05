Fremd third baseman Cali DiVito was naturally quite pleased with her team's 8-0 shutout of visiting Palatine on Saturday morning. Most of all because it was Senior Day. "It was especially nice after getting rained out (Friday)," said the veteran third baseman who will play for the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh next spring. "We got to play in the sun today and it was fun getting a win over Palatine."