GATINEAU, QC, June 3, 2021 /CNW/ - Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Canada's young people—particularly young Canadians with disabilities—have been among the most affected. During National AccessAbility Week, it is important to recognize the many contributions that Canadians with disabilities have made and continue to make in our communities, and to ensure that they have the tools they need to succeed now and into the future.