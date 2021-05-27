Asheba Wadley aka Gold Is Making Her Way To The Top
Asheba Wadley, aka Gold, a Florida hip hop artist, has been working hard over the last year and a half to propel her career to new heights. She has been in the music business for 5 years and has scaled her music to a respectable standard, but she is hungry for more. She is already self-sufficient, which means she is doing the job herself to make her dreams come true, and she has no intention to leave until she hits the top.www.californiaherald.com