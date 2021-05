By Nicole Smartt Serres, president of Star Staffing and best-selling author of "From Receptionist to Boss: Real-Life Advice for Getting Ahead at Work." If you want to be successful, networking is the difference between mediocre and big. Think of your network as a beautiful garden — one you need to weed, trim and prune in order to keep it healthy and vibrant. And like your garden, your network needs to be fed. You do that by exposing your peers to great ideas and bright thinkers. With these elements, every member of your network has the potential to bloom.